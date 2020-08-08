 Michigan Wolverines football OL target Rocco Spindler is set to announce today.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Four-star 2022 Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) is quickly becoming one of my fav recruits for next cycle. Big, violent and a relentless work ethic.”
— TheWolverine's EJ Holland on Twitter, after checking out class of 2022 Michigan four-star commit Alex VanSumeren on Friday
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: The Very Latest on Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Jalen Warley's Decision, Point Guard Recruiting

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Ready to Attack Fall Camp

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Releases Latest Testing Numbers; Positive Cases Remain low

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Five-Star Skyy Clark Down to a Final Eight

---

{{ article.author_name }}