Michigan released its 2020 football roster tonight. Some major weight changes:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) August 8, 2020
DL Donovan Jeter: 318 lbs (+28)
OL Andrew Vastardis: 296 lbs (-23)
OL Joel Honigford: 305 lbs (+21)
FB Ben Mason: 254 lbs (-16)
TE Erick All: 242 lbs (+13)
Heeeyyyy...... I know that kid!! We're so proud of you @AJHenning3! #GoBlue #onlythebeginningforhenning pic.twitter.com/i1NvsuiFpu— Sharika Jefferson (@mysonisabeast) August 7, 2020
August 8, 2020
Pretty Surreal now! I remember the first year of youth football! Be great @gogettadarion I knew this day would come! pic.twitter.com/hxCtRjO171— Martin (@MartinTweets99) August 7, 2020
No words even come close to how I feel seeing this 💛💙 Love you more @BraidenMcgregor pic.twitter.com/6BWMqRMW6h— Tara McGregor (@TaraMcGregor) August 7, 2020
Lmao Freshman Year vs Senior year #goblue pic.twitter.com/aszgbSzMSG— Brad Robbins (@__BJR03) August 8, 2020
Wow look at my son @AndreSeldonjr pic.twitter.com/yZGzWhhNMF— Andre Seldon Sr (@dresel85) August 7, 2020
August 8, 2020 Happy Birthday Blake Countess! - https://t.co/xTljhI9Hbg pic.twitter.com/A12wueyf6i— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 8, 2020
First and foremost I want to thank each and every school that has been involved in my recruitment, I’m truly blessed to be looked at in such high regard for my basketball talents. Thank you for your time and energy. pic.twitter.com/2kKRywiu8a— Skyy Clark (@skyyclark) August 7, 2020
Checking out four-star 2022 Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) this morning #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D08m3wV7El— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
Four-star 2022 Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) is poised to continue rising up the rankings #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fz8UIcVBGz— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
More of four-star 2022 Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/snsDdSNiEM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
I evaluated Jamal Adams. I evaluated Jeff Okudah. Elite 2022 CB Will Johnson (@Willj1228) has that type of talent. One of the best overall recruits in the country for next cycle and a top Michigan priority. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fIABf4nYSq— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Four-star 2022 Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) is quickly becoming one of my fav recruits for next cycle. Big, violent and a relentless work ethic. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vUBDK2f53N— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Rising 2022 Dearborn Fordson TE/DE Mohammed Hazime (@mohammed_hazime) could be one to watch next cycle. Brother of preferred Michigan walk-on OL Mahdi Hazime. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DEpfEqer0o— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Had a chance to see Michigan K/P commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) at a private workout today. The Wolverines are getting one of the best specialists in the country this cycle. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hy3LWVlwEB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Rising 2022 Dearborn Fordson OL Kamarii Landers (@D1_Marii) is a huge prospect in the trenches. Recently picked up a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jQdgwlfjNF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
