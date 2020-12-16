TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 16

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 16
Tweets Of The Day
Our @CSayf23 will be there #GoBlue https://t.co/EcbjmU4unj— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 16, 2020
Finally it’s time! Tomorrow is THE DAY everything is gonna be official. Can’t believe it’s already been 2 years. I will be live streaming on Instagram at 2:30(check bio), come join me on this unforgettable day! Go Blue 〽️— Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) December 15, 2020
Tired of playing with these lil boys... peep me at safety tho👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BabKrRZf7j— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) December 15, 2020
Michigan commit Branden Jennings now back to his original plan. Maryland has made things interesting... https://t.co/awe5FqQbDg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 15, 2020
Almost that time #GoBlue https://t.co/ER0r9Qqko8— Christian Dixon (@christianlarae1) December 15, 2020
i’ll be live on ig @11 tmrw pic.twitter.com/320Z7yEKUa— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) December 16, 2020
really beat the odds.. all i heard was “less than 1% people play division 1 football” ok lol.— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) December 15, 2020
Coming in to the season Michigan was replacing 20/44 guys on the 2 deep before opt outs and injuries. Then WR1 and CB1 opt out, and injuries to starting DEs, LB, and only returning OL. Without a traditional offseason this was less than ideal. Not an excuse, just facts.— Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) December 15, 2020
🙏🏾 praying for you young man!! https://t.co/TGQSTOtbXs— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Late Night Rumblings On Michigan Commits Wavering
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue Pt. 2: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 6.0
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Creating Movement With Michigan State Commit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Is This 2021 Haul Set To Be The Best Class Jim Harbaugh Has Signed At U-M?
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Reiterates He Wants To Be At U-M
---
