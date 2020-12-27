The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 27
Tweets of the day
Michigan. https://t.co/Yih11O8Aul— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 26, 2020
Tom Brady had 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. The Bucs are clinging to a 34-0 lead over the Lions. I think Brady can sit now -- put Drew Henson in!— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) December 26, 2020
BRADY. GRONK.— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2020
What a start for the @Buccaneers! #GoBucs
📺: #TBvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/gD1d3IPg1x pic.twitter.com/vDzC7F0XYs
Just a coincidence I assume pic.twitter.com/BzTgEvBCYH— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020
🐐— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 26, 2020
Just gotta tip your cap, sometimes. pic.twitter.com/Z5JzSavOkU
It’s good to watch this video every once in a while. Lest we forget... pic.twitter.com/fzkGsgOXZL— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) December 27, 2020
Here's how @DeVontaSmith_6 stacks up to @DesmondHoward, the last WR to win the Heisman 🏆👀— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 26, 2020
Should the @AlabamaFTBL WR win the award this season? pic.twitter.com/EPJNOBeOll
Under normal circumstances I’d like to think that Lloyd Brady would have been at Ford Field today— MVictors (@MVictors) December 26, 2020
Cam York with an assist on @usahockey seventh goal - all 3 Wolverines on the scoresheet TONIGHT #WorldJuniors— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 27, 2020
Coach @Mayotte_K looking fresh on @NHLNetwork 😎 pic.twitter.com/rA5Loz0sQA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 27, 2020
Did Santa bring you any Michigan Hockey gifts like he did for Caden? We wanna see it!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 26, 2020
Show us the 〽️aize & Blue left for you under the tree in a reply ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QATmUZeONa
Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson and Cam York all have at least 1 point for @usahockey and it’s just the 2nd game of the #WorldJuniors— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 27, 2020
Our event is today! 🗓— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 26, 2020
Sign up for the Kids Go Blue Club for a Zoom story time and Q&A with Michigan Hockey at 4:30 pm ET
To become a member visit https://t.co/sJ7fsdcMD5 pic.twitter.com/V7n8y5ReR4
We had a blast reading a book by @ZachHyman to the Kids Go Blue Club today!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 26, 2020
To become a member and be involved in events like this sign up at https://t.co/sJ7fscVbLx pic.twitter.com/o0jEU40t8I
Big S/O to new 2022 Michigan OL commit @77ConnorJones for joining this week's @TheWolverineMag recruiting podcast. Look for it tomorrow. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 27, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tom Brady Dominates Detroit Lions in Return to Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Passes First Road Test at Nebraska
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Signees J.J. McCarthy, Junior Colson Named Maxwell POY Award Semifinalists
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Boasts a top 10 Recruiting Class in 2022
• Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report: Tom Brady's Record-Setting day, Bucs Playoff Berth Should put the NFL on Notice
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook