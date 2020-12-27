 Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Tom Brady had a MASSIVE day against the Detroit Lions yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 27

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
"Tom Brady had 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. The Bucs are clinging to a 34-0 lead over the Lions. I think Brady can sit now -- put Drew Henson in!"
— The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski yesterday with a hilarious tweet

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tom Brady Dominates Detroit Lions in Return to Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Passes First Road Test at Nebraska

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Signees J.J. McCarthy, Junior Colson Named Maxwell POY Award Semifinalists

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Boasts a top 10 Recruiting Class in 2022

• Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report: Tom Brady's Record-Setting day, Bucs Playoff Berth Should put the NFL on Notice

{{ article.author_name }}