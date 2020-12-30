TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 30

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 30
Tweets Of The Day
This is awesome Dave. Count me in. https://t.co/9vCFrXxocy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 30, 2020
Every team needs a ⭐️ ... who do you think Phil Martelli thinks that is for 〽️🏀? Isaiah? Hunter? Franz? Eli? Chaundee?#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wVSsO4XjG2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2020
University of Michigan grad @QuinnNordin has arrived in Naples.🏝 Preparation for 2021 #NFL DRAFT begins now. pic.twitter.com/Yxqgoai1k4— Brandon Kornblue (@KornblueKicking) December 30, 2020
Five Michigan Football Signees That Can Make An Early Impact, including four-star LB Junior Colson.@CSayf23 has five names for Wolverines fans to watch: https://t.co/J6S1bqSPUJ pic.twitter.com/cBOndU5XrI— Rivals (@Rivals) December 29, 2020
After a great conversation with @n8crutch and @UMichFootball I am blessed and honored to announce I have received another division one opportunity from the University of Michigan!! @CoAcHKeLZZz3 @DBP_Football pic.twitter.com/FpSJGqWkBt— Mike Higgins (@Mike_Higgins88) December 29, 2020
Sweet, my blinged-out #97 Michigan mom jersey gets another round 🤩〽️ https://t.co/qvrGQnSGVq— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) December 29, 2020
Keep Working Bro! 👀😤 https://t.co/81o8iFlJMF— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) December 29, 2020
.@TomBrady is the first player with 600+ passing yards over a four-quarter span. Your QB could never.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 29, 2020
Vote here 🗳️: https://t.co/hzejlQNOxB pic.twitter.com/rdT8MfA23C
Follow Your Dreams And Trust In The Lord✨— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) December 29, 2020
Matthew 8:23-27 pic.twitter.com/mmX2fqHHXk
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Can Michigan Close With Rivals250 DB?
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh Extension Done? Plus, Latest On Assistant Coaches
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Insight On New Michigan Commits
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Portal Watch: Michigan Tracking Defensive Tackle Transfers
