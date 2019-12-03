The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 3
Michigan on TV
What: No. 4 Michigan @ No. 1 Louisville
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Channel: ESPN
Tweets of the day
Michigan makes the 𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕 jump in the 70-year history of the AP Poll coming in at No. 4 in week four!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JlVvYM6m9V— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2019
Proving the doubters wrong. 💪— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 2, 2019
Michigan takes home @TheAndyKatz's Team of the Week after picking up two W's over Top-10 teams on the way to the Battle 4 Atlantis title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eG4eFwI4A4
Yeah, basically the only thing separating Michigan and Auburn right now is an ability to beat one’s rival at home. https://t.co/3IOVzEQ2s8— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 2, 2019
Unranked to No. 4 for @umichbball. Not a bad week.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 2, 2019
.@umichbball talks Battle for Atlantis championship and matchup with #1 Louisville. pic.twitter.com/1XE28YfE0h— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 3, 2019
Freudian Slip? Izzo accidentally says he loves Zavier Simpson before going on to talk about his guy Xavier Tillman for a long time. #MSU - You can watch the full presser on the @wilxTV facebook page pic.twitter.com/098Y6xkr3F— Seth Wells (@SethWILXSports) December 2, 2019
Michigan got 9 first place votes in this week’s AP Poll. More than Kansas who is ranked #2— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) December 2, 2019
Battle 4 Atlantis Was A Success🎥🎥💫#BackOnRoad#Nfl🌎 @ The Bahamas https://t.co/m2fkYDjg04— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) December 2, 2019
Here’s where all 65 voters listed Michigan on their ballots this week:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 2, 2019
No. 1: 9 voters
No. 2: 9 voters
No. 3: 8 voters
No. 4: 10 voters
No. 5: 21 voters
No. 6: 1 voter
No. 7: 2 voters
No. 8: 3 voters
No. 9: 1 voter
No. 12: 1 voter
Good friend of mine from Louisville said in a text, “Coach, you will see Yum rocking tomorrow night like never before!”— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) December 3, 2019
I’m ready for it Card Nation!!
It's always about the TEAM.#GoBlue #TheTeam #cinematography #sports pic.twitter.com/N0EFckvTc6— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) December 3, 2019
this is it. this, including @bomani_jones's face as @PabloTorre asks the question, is the entire conversation. pic.twitter.com/Rfw0WacB0R— Ace Anbender, Basketball Guy (@AceAnbender) December 3, 2019
Coming back 10x harder— G5 (@gilesjackson__) December 2, 2019
.@umichvball is IN!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 2, 2019
The Wolverines will face off with Northern Kentucky in the NCAA First Round on Friday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vHhPm0wfmz
Women's Basketball moves to 6-1 after pulling away from Morgan State 80-48 on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/1S6T5vucpK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 2, 2019
Luke Morgan sparked @umichhockey to a big road win over No. 19 Wisconsin. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/znLNEysxZP— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 2, 2019
Ten Wolverines found the scoring column in @umichwbball's 80-48 win over Morgan State.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 2, 2019
We had three players score in double figures, led by a career-high 16 points from Michelle Sidor, 16 from Akienreh Johnson and 15 from Naz Hillmon. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bMr1Yib6zM
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Howard On Wolverines' No. 4 Ranking — 'It's Still Early'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Assistants Don Brown, Ed Warriner Hit Recruiting Trail
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Teske Admits U-M's Confidence Is 'Sky High' Heading To Louisville
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Elite Coaches Impressed By U-M
• Seth Davis, The Athletic: How the college basketball world got flat, Dayton’s breakout star, why Michigan is my new No. 1 and lots more
