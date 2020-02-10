News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Minnesota

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The Brooks to Teske Alley Oop One Hand Jam yesterday -- one of the LOUDER @umichbball Crisler moments in recent memory!!"
— Lansing radio host Tom Crawford on Twitter yesterday, referring to senior center Jon Teske's monstrous one-handed slam on Saturday during U-M's 77-68 victory over Michigan State.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 77, Michigan State 68: Post-Film Thoughts

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Excited About 'big' Offer From Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 9

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: 5 Breakout Candidates for Wolverines on Offense

• Ben Blevins, MGoBlue: Blockbuster Showing for U-M vs. OSU at 'Day at the Movies' Meet

