“It’s never about me, it’s all about this team. I’m just real proud of the fact that our guys responded and got a victory. The players did it. They came out and played the game hard, and they played great defensively. They respected the game plan and trusted it. They didn’t make too many mental mistakes and were totally locked in from start to finish.”

— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after Saturday's win over MSU, giving all the credit for the win to his players.