The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 9
Michigan on TV
What: Ohio State @ Michigan
Sport: Women's gymnastics
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
STATE BEAT! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hK42zDebDi— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 8, 2020
Welcome back, No. 2. 🙌#GoBlue | @isaiah__02 pic.twitter.com/BdQxYDrIQh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2020
TESKE! 😤 pic.twitter.com/bsSRfGSUi5— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 8, 2020
It's raining 3s in Ann Arbor! ☔@umichbball has the halftime lead thanks to these 7 3s pic.twitter.com/oJrizQqfry— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 8, 2020
According to Zavier Simpson, just having Isaiah Livers on the court a big difference maker for @umichbball pic.twitter.com/27mjFzwpKu— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) February 9, 2020
#Michigan finally found its stroke from three that half, hitting 41 percent of its attempts from deep. Simpson led the way by connecting on all three of his triple attempts.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 8, 2020
#Michigan played outstanding defense in the first half, holding MSU to just 26 percent shooting. U-M's offense, however, only hit 32 percent of its shots.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 8, 2020
Good luck today @umichbball. Beat sparty. GO BLUE!! #Michigan #HTTV— Jake Long (@JakeLong77) February 8, 2020
〽️ood pic.twitter.com/6ahhYjhgvt— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) February 8, 2020
I think we’re watching some classic Bug Ten hoops: three yards and a cloud of hardwood. #CanNoOneShoot?— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) February 8, 2020
EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from the University of Michigan thanks to coach Howard, coach Eisley, coach Washington and more for this opportunity!!! #goblue💙💛〽️@JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/vcNSXYanO1— Jaden Akins (@JadenAkins3) February 8, 2020
February 9, 2020 - HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jeremy Gallon - https://t.co/lZEuryvNCn pic.twitter.com/pfbJKXjhuI— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) February 9, 2020
Jordan Poole turned in arguably his best game of the season tonight. 19 points on 8/12 shooting (3/7 3PT) in 23 minutes against the Lakers.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 9, 2020
He was one of two Warriors to finish with a + rating.
a certified DIME from Poole pic.twitter.com/L03WUoyimJ— Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 9, 2020
MICHIGAN VICTORY!!!!! 〽️〽️👏#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OM9m27Adou— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 9, 2020
Hail to the Victors! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/FB3PAY7xvU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 9, 2020
Happy birthday to Coach Pearson 🎉@umichhockey gave him the perfect gift, a weekend 🧹🧹 against the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/XftHVgNxuP— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 9, 2020
Got @CoachPearsonUM 6 pts for his birthday! Best. Gift. Ever.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/o2hKDNIoAH— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 9, 2020
Check out some pics from tonight's win over Wisconsin— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 9, 2020
📸 >> https://t.co/JHwWfOmwqd pic.twitter.com/6C1jbnzssE
Michigan student ejected from game for throwing cone on the ice after hat trick... Hope everyone is ok. Such a vile act.... #BadBoys #YostDJ pic.twitter.com/2FX7DHEbrr— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) February 8, 2020
Growing up in Am. Samoa I never imagine this Blessing would happen so soon. His picture is in the weight room at Tafuna High School. He is one of my motivations. I am truly grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Michigan. #SamoaMuamuaLeAtua pic.twitter.com/4jvJGEMoYM— Francis. Mauigoa (@FrancisMauigoa) February 9, 2020
Rivals100 LB Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) in man-to-man coverage @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/0sBwTZt43X— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 8, 2020
UNDEFEATED NO MORE!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 9, 2020
No. 2 Mason Parris pins No. 3 Cassioppi at 4:31.
@Hawkeye_Wrestling | @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/j09WfwtsEO
Parris is a pinner. @Parris58 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iKqBaPqwoV— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 9, 2020
In a battle between the No. 2 and No. 3 heavyweights in the country, Michigan's Mason Parris scores big with a second period PIN against Iowa’s previously undefeated Tony Cassioppi. Parris is now 23-0 on the year! pic.twitter.com/MOFF4l17cl— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) February 9, 2020
#MeyoInvite | Men's Mile unseeded— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 8, 2020
PERSONAL RECORDS all around for the Wolverines!
5. Will Landowne / 4:06.38 [PR]
18. Derrick Simmons / 4:09.76
23. Evan Meyer / 4:10.88 [PR]
24. Anthony DeKraker / 4:11.78 [PR]
28. Austin Remick / 4:12.88 [PR]
47. Luke Wallace / 4:19.01#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oz1ce980HC
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recap: Livers' Return Sparks Wolverines' win Over MSU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Respond to Howard's Challenge, 'set the Tone' in win Over MSU
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss Michigan's 77-68 win Over MSU
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's win Over MSU
• Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag: Notes and Analysis From MSU's 77-68 Loss at Michigan
---
