{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Ohio State @ Michigan

Sport: Women's gymnastics

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s never about me, it’s all about this team. I’m just real proud of the fact that our guys responded and got a victory. The players did it. They came out and played the game hard, and they played great defensively. They respected the game plan and trusted it. They didn’t make too many mental mistakes and were totally locked in from start to finish.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after Saturday's win over MSU, giving all the credit for the win to his players.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recap: Livers' Return Sparks Wolverines' win Over MSU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Respond to Howard's Challenge, 'set the Tone' in win Over MSU

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss Michigan's 77-68 win Over MSU

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's win Over MSU

• Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag: Notes and Analysis From MSU's 77-68 Loss at Michigan

