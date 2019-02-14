Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 14

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Y1vqmekfkrx65ovxsfxv
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"John Beilein is brilliant. I’m going to go as far as to say it may have been planned. When he was looking at his team, he was seeing a lack of energy. I think he needed to do something to get them riled up a little bit."
— Tim McCormick

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: Penn State - The Day After

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: John Beilein 'Surprised' By Technicals

• Austin Fox, Surprising Losses Have Occurred To All Of Beilein's Great Teams At Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five 5-Star Juniors Considering Michigan

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Tossed And Turned

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying After Michigan Basketball's Loss To Penn State

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Several Big Time Prospects Visiting

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein second career ejection not reason why Michigan basketball lost

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}