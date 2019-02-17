The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 17
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan Wins!@1CMatthews poured in 14 points, @_iggy_braz added 13 points for the Wolverines.@Xaviersimpson3 did a little bit of everything tonight, scoring 12 points, dishing out 8 assists, and pulling down 5 rebounds. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jvVDfR4l89— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
ICYMI: No. 6 @umichbball took down No. 24 @TerrapinHoops, 65-52, to remain perfect at home.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2019
Get the top plays below. pic.twitter.com/qWFAhxxzdQ
“He has an edge about him where he believes he can score on anybody and we like that. He’s a hunter.”— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2019
Charles Matthews’ return to @umichbball has transformed him into a true leader on the court. pic.twitter.com/IJFqbhElVy
HO〽️E.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 16, 2019
📸: @samii_photo pic.twitter.com/jm9EbzNExZ
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 was the final Wolverine to reach double-digits with 12 points, going 4-for-6 from the field, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
Simpson also had 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hjas4PbMUh
Noon Time W 🕛— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
16-0 at home 🔥#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HldcD1dMck
Senior @1CMatthews scores 14 on 7-for-12 shooting, while grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 1 assists against Maryland.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PvAJMrvAoP— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
.@_iggy_braz also reached double-digits for the Wolverines with 13 points, including making three 3-pointers.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/A4zvww1tp7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
The Michigan defense forced Maryland into 16 turnovers, while the offense had just 6 turnovers on the afternoon.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/4hS1tUlwP8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
Michigan locked up on defense in the bounce-back win over No. 24 Maryland.— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 16, 2019
What did @umichbball work on in practice? John Beilein tells @TheAndyKatz! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0Pb0OMgCTG
“As soon as they get it going, they’re hard to stop.”— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 16, 2019
Back in Ann Arbor, Moe Wagner gives his analysis on @umichbball with @TheAndyKatz! 〽️ @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/rMfV6sQyMx
.@EdUofM caught up with @1CMatthews, @JonTeske and @DavidDejulius following Michigan's win over Maryland ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SZpuKiVZxT— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2019
When mom says dinner’s ready 🙌@_iggy_braz & @umichbball love the home cookin’. They’re 16-0 at 🏠 this season 🍽#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/n9TE2bDPb8— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) February 16, 2019
"We're not worried... we're gunna come in there ready to throw punches as always."— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2019
Charles Matthews is ready for a tough @umichbball homestretch pic.twitter.com/QrokpTN3iX
Putting the W in Wolverines! 〽️— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 16, 2019
No. 6 Michigan takes down No. 24 Maryland in the first ever ranked matchup between the schools! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TjPa3h0xQr
We'd play for @umichbball's John Beilein any day of the week. pic.twitter.com/d3gbM7D20L— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2019
🔥 @Coach_Gattis pic.twitter.com/IZqxGnPBoM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 16, 2019
.@moritz_weasley is back and making some kids very happy!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 16, 2019
〽️🏀✍️#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/9MdrTbCa88
No. 17 Michigan comes from behind to defeat Binghamton 5-4 here in Port St. Lucie. #GoBlue is 2-0. The teams return to the diamond Sunday at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/MPRDRd5eav— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 16, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: No Perfection Necessary
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball 'Ticked Off' After Penn State Loss, Responds Saturday
• Chris Balas, Instant Recap: Wolverines Handle Maryland, 65-52
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting Photo Feature: Visitors At Maryland Game
• John Borton, Michigan Basketball Post-Game Podcast: Tom Crawford with John Borton
• John Niyo, The Detroit News: Defense helps Wolverines make the grade
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook