{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 07:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 17

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"But I had no doubt … we might not make shots, but I had no doubt our defense would be strong today."
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: No Perfection Necessary

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball 'Ticked Off' After Penn State Loss, Responds Saturday

Chris Balas, Instant Recap: Wolverines Handle Maryland, 65-52

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting Photo Feature: Visitors At Maryland Game

• John Borton, Michigan Basketball Post-Game Podcast: Tom Crawford with John Borton

• John Niyo, The Detroit News: Defense helps Wolverines make the grade

---

{{ article.author_name }}