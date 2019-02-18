The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 18
Tweets of the Day:
SWEEP! No. 17-ranked Michigan cruises past Binghamton to start the year 3-0 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xiLKvnYkne— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 17, 2019
Congrats to @halthome30 on becoming the third member of the 2,000-point club in program history! #goblue pic.twitter.com/NmXd2KSALc— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 17, 2019
Congrats to Alice Hill, Chloe Foster, Aurora Rynda and Hannah Meier, who set a new Big Ten record yesterday in the distance medley relay with a 10:54.47! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fR56kkQIDX— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 17, 2019
.@umichbball took down Maryland yesterday to stay perfect at home.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 17, 2019
Watch highlights and hear from the players in the Post Game Report ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kTI7mbOpe5
Six in a row! #goblue pic.twitter.com/aOibra37DD— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 17, 2019
FINAL: Michigan 11, Dartmouth 10— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) February 17, 2019
Molly Garrett scores the game winning goal in double-overtime, #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/NJ0q81jVMg
Closing out the #B1G slate in style. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ipM6Ug9ITU— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 17, 2019
Highlights from today’s 28-7 win at No. 18 Rutgers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VQStj80fLV— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 18, 2019
.@ErikBakich shares his thoughts on great pitching and an opening season series sweep for the 17th-ranked Wolverines. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/wwfZYPZUcK— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 17, 2019
The top plays from @umichwrestling's 28-7 victory over Rutgers on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/pGzQZokLy7— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 17, 2019
2K CLUB!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 17, 2019
Our crew caught up with Hallie Thome after reaching the 2,000 point milestone in her career at today's game!
Watch what she had to say here: pic.twitter.com/emCn1C8qkd
Michigan Wins!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 17, 2019
Our crew caught up with @umichwbball Head Coach @KBA_GoBlue to discuss the Wolverines win and Hallie Thome's career milestone! pic.twitter.com/JjwzQe2GZt
We'd give these a perfect 🔟! #StickItSunday pic.twitter.com/rBfUG6DDWW— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Mark Turgeon Praises Michigan's Defense, How 'Dialed In They Were'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor Looks At Home At U-M
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball: Isaiah Livers does everything; can he do more?
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: The secret of Michigan's success: Keep on running
---
