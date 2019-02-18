Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 18

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"He's probably one of the most personable coaches I've ever talked to,"
— 2020 linebacker Braiden McGregor on Shuan Nua

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, Mark Turgeon Praises Michigan's Defense, How 'Dialed In They Were'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor Looks At Home At U-M

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball: Isaiah Livers does everything; can he do more?

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: The secret of Michigan's success: Keep on running

---

{{ article.author_name }}