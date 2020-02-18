The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 18
Tweets of the day
Our @EliseMenaker talks with @umichbball's Isaiah Livers about his return from injury and what's ahead for the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/VYFW9PTJet— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 18, 2020
Franz Wagner won B1G Freshman of the Week back on Feb. 3 and won it again today.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 17, 2020
Since the start of the new year, he's averaging 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 12 outings. https://t.co/Z4x7dZKEiZ
It was another week of close finishes.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2020
Relive the week that was in @B1GMBBall ⬇. pic.twitter.com/WtS8P3z6YH
Goodnight and #GoBlue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HuVdI6Dh3n— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 18, 2020
Check out the highlight's from tonight's Duel in the D#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/cyf5Cxfmsn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 18, 2020
Duel in the D champs!!! 🏆〽️ pic.twitter.com/kpfkGzHJ1M— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 18, 2020
U of M defeats rival MSU in annual "Duel in the D" as the Wolverines claimed the "Iron D" Trophy for the fourth consecutive season.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 18, 2020
Recap: https://t.co/aMdTHn2xgi pic.twitter.com/eEMGn4rKCj
Four-Peat 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ApVzESCCSF— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 18, 2020
🎤 Hear from @CoachPearsonUM after tonight’s Duel in the D victory!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Y7ddbleeK8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 18, 2020
🎼 Hail! To The Victors Valiant 🎼#GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/M7sjctLUF9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 17, 2020
What does Isaiah Livers mean to @umichbball?@JuwanHoward talked about it with @ColeyHarvey after Sunday's win. pic.twitter.com/amSgRyoK4w— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 17, 2020
Remember this one, Michigan fans? 😎— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 17, 2020
“And the game the Wolverines had to have, they get!” pic.twitter.com/zZkgSwlYqn
For the first time in the 40 year history of the @BaseballAmerica poll, a team from the @B1Gbaseball sits at the top!#BlueCrew #HAIL #GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/wRejyFBK8u— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 17, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Inside Michigan's Recruiting Push In California
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Simpson, Teske Set Michigan Record For Wins
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan In The Midst Of Most Successful Run Against Indiana ... Ever
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner Shines In Front Of His Brother, Earns B1G Freshman Of The Week
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Erik Bakich Not Making Too Much Of 'Unexpected' No. 1 Ranking
