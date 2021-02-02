 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"I do know that Charles Woodson went there, and he was a great corner, so that’s impressive. I want to learn more.”
— Elite 2023 CB Sharif Denson on his recent Michigan offer

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan’s Brian Jean-Mary Interviewing With Urban Meyer, Jaguars

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Remains At No. 4 In Today's AP Poll Following Its Idle Week

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2023 Florida CB Sharif Denson Talks Michigan Offer

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines In The NBA: Moe Wagner Emerging For The Wizards

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Carlo Kemp makes impressive pick-six at Hula Bowl

{{ article.author_name }}