TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan fans are going to love Frankie Collins next year. Electric athleticism, high motor + toughness, and very skilled at the guard position. @Frankiecollins0 @umichbball https://t.co/9YZLN3WcMG— Rob Noonan (@NoonanHoops) February 2, 2021
Michigan hoops comes in at #4 in the country in this week’s AP Poll #GoBlue— #BasketballSchool Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) February 1, 2021
Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is interviewing with Jacksonville tomorrow for same position. Worked with Charlie strong at Texas.— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
"We're one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport."— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2021
🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/unPVVe0X8g
🚨 NEW AP Poll! 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 1, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Houston
6. Texas
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Oklahoma
10. Alabama
Half of the Basketball Top 10 ranked teams are Football Blue Bloods. pic.twitter.com/yzl8Hq33l9— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 1, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan’s Brian Jean-Mary Interviewing With Urban Meyer, Jaguars
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Remains At No. 4 In Today's AP Poll Following Its Idle Week
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2023 Florida CB Sharif Denson Talks Michigan Offer
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines In The NBA: Moe Wagner Emerging For The Wizards
• Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Carlo Kemp makes impressive pick-six at Hula Bowl
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook