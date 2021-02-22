 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team beat Ohio State in an instant classic yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I wasn’t on the bench for this game, but I drove down to watch today in Columbus. First thing after a top 5 win, @JuwanHoward pointed to me in the stands and hit his chest. THAT’S culture and that’s how he treats all our players.”
— Michigan basketball walk-on C.J. Baird on Twitter after U-M's win at Ohio State
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: No. 3 Michigan Basketball Wins Instant Classic at No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Makes a Statement With 12th-Round TKO of Ohio State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's key Players Made big Plays in the Biggest of Games

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: U-M Busts the Bucks, 92-87

• Jacob Benge, BuckeyeGrove: Beyond Double-Figures for Three, Buckeyes Flat in Loss to No. 3 Michigan

