The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 22
Tweets of the day
Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points to help lead No. 3 @umichbball to a 92-87 win over No. 4 Ohio State.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 21, 2021
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/p4qtCjbQL7
Ohio State/Michigan lived up to the hype 😤— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2021
Catch all of the action from the @umichbball W ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JnWfMp6hQ0
I wasn’t on the bench for this game, but I drove down to watch today in Columbus. First thing after a top 5 win, @JuwanHoward pointed to me in the stands and hit his chest. THAT’S culture and that’s how he treats all our players #goblue— CJ Baird (@baird_cj) February 21, 2021
The 92 points scored by @umichbball is the most they've put up at Ohio State since a 92-81 win in Columbus on Jan. 24, 1977. #B1G #B1GMBB #MICHvsOSU #Michigan #Wolverines @B1GMBBall @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) February 21, 2021
With their victory @OhioState, @umichbball is now 11-1 in #B1G play. That is tied for their 2nd-best league start in program history through 12 conference clashes (11-1 in 1976-77, 12-0 in 1964-65). #MICHvsOSU #B1GMBB #Michigan #michiganbasketball @UMich @B1GMBBall @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) February 21, 2021
Full game recap and box score right herehttps://t.co/dJGzc0SBRq— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 21, 2021
Mood 👍 pic.twitter.com/FT6U5ALZ3M— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 21, 2021
16-1 and 11-1 in the B1G! LET’S GOOOOO BLUE! 〽️🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/QQXmb3DusJ— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 21, 2021
Isaiah Livers played some DB and outside hitter on that final play. pic.twitter.com/hbfiCFLFsL— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) February 21, 2021
It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine. #GoBlue @umichbball pic.twitter.com/fnPYSvEWXz— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 21, 2021
just win 〽️!— Isaiah (@isaiah__02) February 21, 2021
I SAAAAAAAID— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 21, 2021
IT’S GREAT
TO BE
A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE 〽️🗣
CHARGE! https://t.co/sSQjubX3KA pic.twitter.com/a3sw48xTC3— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 21, 2021
February 21, 2021
Hunter, and all @umichbball fans, rn: pic.twitter.com/waeFtBF3W0— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 21, 2021
E.J. Liddell: "They just scored more points than us tonight."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 21, 2021
🎙 "Look at the bodies on the floor! Like pins in a bowling alley." pic.twitter.com/TiTeoqfU39— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 21, 2021
〽️〽️〽️— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) February 21, 2021
https://t.co/NCsS3bmPop pic.twitter.com/ci6cWKUsYt— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) February 22, 2021
Tomorrow, winter is over.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 22, 2021
Spring is here.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/8tYaeX6noE
Tune in!!’ https://t.co/Z2fEGuz7Wk— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 21, 2021
Water Polo routs St. Francis Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/dx77lB93Mt— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 21, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: No. 3 Michigan Basketball Wins Instant Classic at No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Makes a Statement With 12th-Round TKO of Ohio State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's key Players Made big Plays in the Biggest of Games
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: U-M Busts the Bucks, 92-87
• Jacob Benge, BuckeyeGrove: Beyond Double-Figures for Three, Buckeyes Flat in Loss to No. 3 Michigan
---
