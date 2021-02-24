TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 24

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 24
Tweets Of The Day
The most unstoppable play in college basketball this season— PickandPop (@PickAndPopNet) February 23, 2021
Michigan's Dribble Drag (off make or miss) pic.twitter.com/pPsI1u6IUD
Welcome to the family 🤝— McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 23, 2021
Introducing the McDAAG Class of 2021. #WhereHypeMeetsLegacy pic.twitter.com/WsGMtGKNVv
Michigan signees Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04), Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate (@M0ussaDiabate) have been selected to the McDonald's All-American Game roster.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 23, 2021
Welcome to the club boys! 👊🏾 https://t.co/yJPtQEMwR6— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 24, 2021
Congratulations to @M0ussaDiabate on joining 7 previous Ascenders selected to the @McDAAG. pic.twitter.com/OtOtVbKMZ6— IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy) February 23, 2021
We not done yet👀〽️ @UMichFootball— taylor groves (@iamtaylorgroves) February 23, 2021
7 years ago today vs MSU @ Home... my favorite play from that game. @CarisLeVert you’re a sicko for this one 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nQSt8LpKrt— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) February 23, 2021
Headlines Of The Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Getting To Know Mo Linguist, Part 3: Why U-M's Co-DC Is So Well Respected
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Hardaway Entering Sixth-Man Of The Year Conversation
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Phil Martelli On Juwan Howard: 'The Growth In A Year Has Been Astounding'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Four-Star DB Jaeden Gould
• Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central: Leistikow's Iowa basketball thoughts: A prime NCAA seeding opportunity, Garza vs. Dickinson, free-throw shooting
