When: 1 PM ET

What: Wolverines vs. Alabama

The excitement is building here with the Michigan Pep Rally at Pointe Orlando. GO BLUE!!!! #citrusbowl #umalumni #goblue #michiganfootball #learfield pic.twitter.com/zGFbgMKt17

Last practice of 2019. Bring on 2020. #CKWC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5SCJhC3l0r

Michigan falls to Michigan Tech 4-2 in the GLI Championship pic.twitter.com/QXQUoAtBuA

The new year starts off with a good one 😍 Who ya got?

Gonna tell our kids this was the National Championship pic.twitter.com/sZVph8sV09

Getting CLOSER to kick off vs. Alabama. ⁰ We caught up with a few of our guys to bring you the KEYS TO A WIN. 👇 #GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/hTQ3fkicfq

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓ ┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃ ┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃ THE LEADERS AND BEST ┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃ ┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃ ┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook