The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 1
Michigan on TV
What: Wolverines vs. Alabama
Sport: Football
When: 1 PM ET
Channel: ABC
Tweets of the day
The excitement is building here with the Michigan Pep Rally at Pointe Orlando. GO BLUE!!!! #citrusbowl #umalumni #goblue #michiganfootball #learfield pic.twitter.com/zGFbgMKt17— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 31, 2019
Last practice of 2019. Bring on 2020. #CKWC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5SCJhC3l0r— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 31, 2019
Michigan falls to Michigan Tech 4-2 in the GLI Championship pic.twitter.com/QXQUoAtBuA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 31, 2019
The new year starts off with a good one 😍— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2019
Who ya got?
Back on track. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ngEkIta7OX— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 31, 2019
Who’s got it better than us?! Nobody. #GoBlue #VrboCitrusBowl @idriveorlando pic.twitter.com/BbXJtGFwMp— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 31, 2019
#VrboCitrusBowl fans #GoBlue with @umichband.@idriveorlando pic.twitter.com/DJ248dRqOf— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 31, 2019
Gonna tell our kids this was the National Championship pic.twitter.com/sZVph8sV09— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 31, 2019
Getting CLOSER to kick off vs. Alabama.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2019

We caught up with a few of our guys to bring you the KEYS TO A WIN. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/hTQ3fkicfq
2️⃣4️⃣ HOURS! #GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/XAgPzW8UGP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2019
THE LEADERS AND BEST


THE LEADERS AND BEST



December 31, 2019
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Year In Review: Top Michigan Storylines From 2019
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Nothing But Praise Between Harbaugh And Saban
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: News & Views With An Alabama Insider: Motivation Level, Players Sitting Out
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What A Win Over Alabama Would Mean For Michigan Recruiting
• Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Shadow Was Once Annoying Enough To Drive Away Nick Saban
---
