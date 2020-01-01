News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 1

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Wolverines vs. Alabama

Sport: Football

When: 1 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Tweets of the day

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Year In Review: Top Michigan Storylines From 2019

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Nothing But Praise Between Harbaugh And Saban

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: News & Views With An Alabama Insider: Motivation Level, Players Sitting Out

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What A Win Over Alabama Would Mean For Michigan Recruiting

Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Shadow Was Once Annoying Enough To Drive Away Nick Saban

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}