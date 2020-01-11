The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 11
Tweets of the day
Zavier Simpson shined as a difference-maker in @umichbball's 2OT thriller last night.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 10, 2020
STORY » https://t.co/UE0KGzHa8u#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1ySTbC6HQ9
Hey you 😉— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 10, 2020
The double-OT @umichbball win will re-air on BTN today at 1 and 5 PM ET: pic.twitter.com/lqq7YByp0T
We have NINE Wolverines still alive in the #NFLPlayoffs!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 10, 2020
Good luck this weekend, boys! 👊#GoBlue x #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/syq0P8uNP6
The @NFFNetwork estimates that 5.33 million players have suited up for CFB in 150 years. #GoBlue— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 10, 2020
Four of our guys have been named in @ESPNCFB's Top 150:
▪️ Charles Woodson (41)
▪️ Tom Harmon (65)
▪️ Desmond Howard (129)
▪️ Anthony Carter (136)
LIST » https://t.co/WHGaj2WBPv pic.twitter.com/TzQUALx23U
Jon Teske comes in at pick No. 60 in ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft. He’s the only Michigan player included.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 10, 2020
🏀 Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 11, 2020
11 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST.
🏀 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 11, 2020
8 PTS, 2 REB.
Michigan wins! Strauss Mann with the shutout of No. 14 Notre Dame as Wolverines take a 3-0 victory!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/kq0t4FPEn1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 11, 2020
Double David this week! You can see him on the BBC and you can hear from him on our latest pod. We'll continue to follow his great story. @DavidOjabo https://t.co/3q9h7pqdTf— NFL Scotland (@ScotlandNFL) January 10, 2020
No matter what its #GoBlue till i die who's with me, I 🤟🏿🤟🏿believe in @UMichFootball & @CoachJim4UM and the staff #GoBlue 〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/s5TclWxkry— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) January 10, 2020
January 11, 2020 Remember the First Family of Michigan Football - https://t.co/uF1J41bSDM pic.twitter.com/zOno1mNE4n— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 11, 2020
"I'm just disappointed in the Cavs players trying to get this man fired cause they think they are working too hard & they stink. Plain & simple."— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 10, 2020
Shaq & Chuck went off on the Cavs "soft" players while discussing coach John Beilein.
(Via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/VFPmyix3vV
#Michigan's hockey team just picked up an impressive 3-0 win in South Bend over (No. 14) Notre Dame.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 11, 2020
It's Game Day! Michigan takes on Notre Dame in South Bend tonight at 7 p.m., LIVE on NBC Sports!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 10, 2020
🆚Notre Dame
📍South Bend, Ind.
🏟Compton Family Arena
⌚️7:00 PM
📺NBC Sports
📊 https://t.co/eCYeQ4qmLZ
🖥 https://t.co/gXhN0jx7fq
🔈 https://t.co/Pb8dbmC4tx#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ZYRabQjRe6
Our first #BlueCrew Friday!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 10, 2020
We're five weeks (or @w_cleveland10 days) away from Opening Day!#Team154 #GetAfterIt pic.twitter.com/CnA6kG7kCz
Pre-Game Skate #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/g6yGOfD4mk— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 10, 2020
Had a dream last night that I was doing my Bill Raftery impression (which is very good, by the way) to Bill Raftery#Onions pic.twitter.com/AdPh9PcEMt— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 10, 2020
The renovated Michigan Union will feature light fixtures, doors, and windows from the original design, tables made of wood from the building's original bowling alley, and an overall restoration of the initial 1919 floor plan. https://t.co/7L69fnYw0X— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 10, 2020
2021 Rivals100 TE and top Michigan target Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) getting in some offseason work #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q2qkT8pgCr— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 11, 2020
Friday feelings.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/IULyfvZACO— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) January 10, 2020
Looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/AMA5M8pZUt— Michigan Dance Team (@UMichDance) January 10, 2020
RIVALRY WIN. ✔ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AjxOOccD6Y— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 11, 2020
Hwt: FALLLLLLLL! Parris hits his carry in the opening 10 seconds, transitions to a half for the pin in :29. His fifth pin of the season. He improves to 17-0.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 11, 2020
Michigan 22, Michigan State 14 pic.twitter.com/VZqedIGeS7
We are officially SOLD OUT tonight vs Michigan State!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2020
We're at home again next weekend, including a Sunday Crisler Center showdown vs Minnesota » https://t.co/rJdpqf6K0e. pic.twitter.com/QNyC9YSCZC
Tonight's dual vs Michigan State is SOLD OUT, but we're giving away 4 free tickets. RT to enter drawing. We'll pick a random winner at noon. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tEMOB9TPdz— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) January 10, 2020
Quote of the day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines, Howard Find the Right Combo Just in Time
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's Double Overtime win Over Purdue
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Buzz on Anthony Campanile, Replacement Options for Chris Partridge
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Discussing U-M's O-Line, Livers and 5-Star Josh Christopher
• Jake Weingarten, StockRisers: Pierre Brooks Jr. Talks Recruiting, Recent Michigan Offer
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook