"He’s absolutely going to be in that early round mix, because he can even project to guard at the next level if a team wants to give him some action there. Ruiz has a really good mix of athleticism and power and is so effective. He has some good performances on tape from this past year, and has a lot of love in the scouting community.”

— DraftCountdown.com NFL analyst Scott Wright, discussing junior center Cesar Ruiz's draft outlook.