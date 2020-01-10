TheWolverine

The future of the football program's offensive line is also discussed, along with the draft outlooks for several of the Maize and Blue's top NFL draft prospects.

We take a closer look at when Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers could potentially return from his injury, while also analyzing U-M's chances with Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher on the recruiting trail.

Starting with football following a disappointing 9-4 season in which the Wolverines beat two rivals, but still dropped four games. That’s already tempered expectations for next year, and rightfully so, probably. U-M will have to replace four offensive linemen with junior center Cesar Ruiz having left, and while there’s plenty of talent, it’s young talent.

One observer and expert close to it recently told us how he believes it could shake out based on what happened this fall and in bowl practices. He started with the outside positions.

“[Redshirt freshman right tackle] Jalen Mayfield had a really good first year, and I think you’ll see him slide over to left tackle,” he said of the first-year starter. “He plays with a mean streak, and he really got better throughout the year.

”While many believe the right tackle position will come down to redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber, who was in line to start over Mayfield before going down with a knee injury, and redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes, this source believes one freshman is going to be too good to keep of the field as a redshirt frosh.