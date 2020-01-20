The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20
Tweets of the day
A two-time Broyles Award finalist, Bob Shoop comes to Ann Arbor with more than 30 years of coaching experience, including the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/JX1J4iUOWX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 19, 2020
Let them sleep while you grind let them party while you work 〽️ @DavidDejulius pic.twitter.com/9qXnE75BWf— Cornell Davis (@_everyrepbball_) January 16, 2020
IT'S OFFICIAL! We have @TheRealFrankC_, Chad Henne and the @Chiefs vs. the @49ers in #SBLIV! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/IjPNayIuM2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 20, 2020
One former Wolverine (@TheRealFrankC_) burns the other (@TaylorLewan77)— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 19, 2020
What a move. pic.twitter.com/EQsN8NAnSk
Frank Clark calls game.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 19, 2020
What. A. Move. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tcbbVNmxsh
THE NOTORIOUS FRANK CLARK 🔥 @TheRealFrankC_ pic.twitter.com/knY1syNVyL— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 19, 2020
Tom Brady via @westwood1sports on his future: "I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job. I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms."— Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 19, 2020
IT BEGINS !!! #CRUSHCANCER @CoachesvsCancer @NABC1927 @vineyardvines are leading the way. Need everyone to do something https://t.co/gNgDRWAsHD— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 20, 2020
BIG BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING TODAY 👀— Micah Mazzccua (@MicahMazzccua) January 19, 2020
All SIX of us out here in Hawaii!! Great time seeing everyone play in such a great game〽️🌴 pic.twitter.com/j8wsScpxos— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) January 20, 2020
So, anyone do anything fun this weekend?— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 19, 2020
Blessed to announce I have recieved a PWO to play for the University of Michigan!! Thank you @Thee_Matty_D @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Casula for this amazing opportunity!!! pic.twitter.com/Ns5ao3hAzo— Isaiah Gash (@IsaiahGash41) January 19, 2020
Post-Match Insight with @Sean_Bormet pic.twitter.com/WYOD29SWPX— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 19, 2020
Great images from our Michigan Photography friend, @EBronsonPhoto, today.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 19, 2020
Photo Gallery: https://t.co/urrpW5Iyx1 pic.twitter.com/q7xWNa9TqW
Michigan/Minnesota in :60. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZSxi9XeokH— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 19, 2020
2022 Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) spent most of his sophomore season at RB. Getting a lot of looks at WR. Really intriguing athlete. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zqWxzSQob2— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 19, 2020
Top 2022 Chicagoland ATH Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) is putting on a show in 1-on-1’s. Michigan offered this fall. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5EJIH9je0R— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 19, 2020
More of 2022 Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iDRZypEPbN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 19, 2020
2022 Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) wins his first 1-on-1 with ease #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k3b9eEiUZS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 19, 2020
Victors!! We top No. 11 UCSB to finish 2-2 at the UCSB Winter Invite. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zRXcF7bcG8— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) January 19, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Simpson Passes Rumeal Robinson, is now No. 2 on Michigan's all-Time Assists List
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Where Things Stand With 2020 Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Quick Hitters From Midwest Boom Showcase
• Ben Ferree, Centre Daily Times: Penn State Men's Hockey's Superb Goaltending not Enough in Winless Weekend Against Michigan
---
