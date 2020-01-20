News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"IT'S OFFICIAL! We have @TheRealFrankC_, Chad Henne and the @Chiefs vs. the @49ers in #SBLIV!"
— Michigan Football's Twitter Account on Sunday night, once the Chiefs/49ers Super Bowl matchup was officially set.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Simpson Passes Rumeal Robinson, is now No. 2 on Michigan's all-Time Assists List

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Where Things Stand With 2020 Recruiting

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Quick Hitters From Midwest Boom Showcase

• Ben Ferree, Centre Daily Times: Penn State Men's Hockey's Superb Goaltending not Enough in Winless Weekend Against Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}