The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 24
Michigan on TV
What: Purdue @ Michigan
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
There is a reason the @B1GMBBall one of the top league's in the nation!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2021
It's a BROTHERHOOD filled with RESPECT!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hxodYvTAq6
Former Michigan WR and West Bloomfield HC Ron Bellamy has joined the Michigan coaching staff, after leading the West Bloomfield Lakers to a state title. #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/JFTG37PUa7— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) January 24, 2021
Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan WR who coached West Bloomfield High School to the state Division I title Saturday, is joining UM’s staff in place of departing OL coach Ed Warinner, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 24, 2021
Walked into the facility this morning and saw a picture of this Michigan Legend. @JourdanJD One of the most passionate and hard working men, that Ive ever coached. I would go to war with him any day of week.💪🏾RESPECT!💯 pic.twitter.com/fhtx45k56B— Maurice Linguist (@CoachMo15) January 23, 2021
https://t.co/KQd0IUAbQ7 pic.twitter.com/L9NEZfxJoT— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 24, 2021
WB to AA 👀— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) January 24, 2021
The first of MANY for @ZachWerenski this season. pic.twitter.com/9b5oNJ5eVG— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 23, 2021
Truly Blessed to recieve an Offer from The University Of Michigan #GoBlue 〽️ @GeorgeHelow @JuniorRosegreen @LovettCoach @MichaelTunsil @HH_Athletics @247Sports @247recruiting @Rivals pic.twitter.com/GeqnUFQKgQ— d1.ant305 (@Ant305D1) January 23, 2021
I’m greatly honored to receive a scholarship offer from University of Michigan @saincilaire @CoachKOMiller @samspiegs @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/YkcBzc1WJH— Ike (@Ikeiwunnah) January 23, 2021
Excited to get back after it tomorrow!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 23, 2021
You can catch us on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m.https://t.co/YhgjiQbPHE#goblue
Senior Sierra Schmidt emptied the tank in the mile today, posting the No. 1 time in the country. She talks about that here. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YlkxUF97Ic— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 24, 2021
A real nice in-season swim from Daria Pyshnenko in an off event, taking the 100-yard butterfly (55.19). #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 23, 2021
WHOA! Sierra Schmidt pops a 15:53.52 in the 1,650 FR, which is the No. 1 time in the country so far this year! #GoBlue #MichiganDistance— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 23, 2021
WATCH: There she goes again! Maggie MacNeil dusts the competition in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 22.30. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nHviVSRvEL— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 23, 2021
WATCH: Megan Glass with a furious last 50 yards -- splitting 27.3 -- to pick up the win in the 200-yard freestyle. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UD7fjrXy6X— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 23, 2021
In the wake of the worldwide viral phenomenon that was her come-from-behind relay win, Ziyah Holman turned in another eye-popping performance on Saturday.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 24, 2021
In just her second race ever at the 600m distance, Holman claimed her first U-M school record. » https://t.co/Wl2A5XFGBD
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan led Wire-to-Wire in win at Purdue
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Livers Keeps U-M's Good Times Rolling — 'Beautiful how Unselfish we are'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Defense Does it Again in win at Purdue
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Adds Ron Bellamy to U-M's Coaching Staff
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Alabama is No. 10 in the top 25 and 1, Puts Undefeated SEC Record on the Line
