 Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Ron Bellamy to U-M's staff.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-24 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Purdue @ Michigan

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Walked into the facility this morning and saw a picture of this Michigan Legend @JourdanJD. One of the most passionate and hard working men, that I’ve ever coached. I would go to war with him any day of week. RESPECT!”
— New Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist on Twitter, referring to former U-M cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Linguist coached Lewis with the Dallas Cowboys this past season
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan led Wire-to-Wire in win at Purdue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Livers Keeps U-M's Good Times Rolling — 'Beautiful how Unselfish we are'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Defense Does it Again in win at Purdue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Adds Ron Bellamy to U-M's Coaching Staff

• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Alabama is No. 10 in the top 25 and 1, Puts Undefeated SEC Record on the Line

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}