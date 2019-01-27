The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27
Tweets of the Day:
The @seniorbowl is today, and we caught up with @UMichFootball's Karan Higdon ahead of the showcase: pic.twitter.com/rOrQKF3kB5— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 26, 2019
.@1CMatthews scored 7 straight for the Wolverines in the second half, ending the night with 10 points and 11 rebounds at Indiana!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gtG3yB8Gtn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 26, 2019
Well, that was fun.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 26, 2019
Wolverines take six matches to down No. 2 Ohio State, 19-17, on the road.
Thanks to @SJanickiPhoto for the photos. #GoBlue x @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/wUlqMbWoKm
January 26, 2019
Michigan used a 17-0 run to start the game and rolled onto a 69-46 victory at Indiana last night. #GoBlue x @umichbball pic.twitter.com/CLTlp4Tzrn— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 26, 2019
A2 > NYC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 26, 2019
Bringing the home ice advantage to the Big Apple 🍎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MvcEnBzpsc
Dubs only.— Michigan Gymnastics (@UMichGym) January 26, 2019
Our team score is the second-highest in the NCAA this season.#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/pWSTtZtVcy
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Karan Higdon Makes Minimal Impact At Today's Senior Bowl
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Junior Day Event At U-M
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Four-star Center Talks U-M Offer
---
