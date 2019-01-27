Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27

John Beilein has Michigan 19-1 so far this season.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

"The way Coach B. [John Beilein] plays with his bigs is really impressive to me, and they keep shooters with them (to space the floor). "
— 2020 basketball recruit Zach Loveday

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Karan Higdon Makes Minimal Impact At Today's Senior Bowl

Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Junior Day Event At U-M

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Four-star Center Talks U-M Offer

