The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 28
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Wolverines trailed by 15 in the third quarter and got within four but could not complete the comeback. #goblue pic.twitter.com/wd8UIgWEkL— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 27, 2019
Big thanks to our crowd today as we had the second sellout in program history at 12,707. #goblue pic.twitter.com/FObnHwHScQ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 27, 2019
Thank to our @umich and Ann Arbor communities, we have sold out Crisler Center for the second time in program history! #goblue pic.twitter.com/Sgi5wCA9Km— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 27, 2019
Shake and Bake 👊#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JL0UFUNz3j— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 27, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Devin Hightower Talks Visit, U-M Offer
• Bob Miller, Michigan Wolverines Hockey Splits With No. 15 Penn State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook