The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 28

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Nebraska

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s tough. It really is. Tough for the basketball world; the basketball community. It’s very challenging for the Bryant family and the other families that were lost in this tragic situation. When you talk about Kobe Bryant, being in the basketball community, especially the NBA, the NBA is a family. You come through that world, Kobe becomes one of your brothers. He’s like a brother to me and many others."
— Juwan Howard, talking about the tragedy that is Kobe Bryant's death.

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Unsure Of Simpson's Return Date

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Remembers Kobe Bryant

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Teske, Brooks Discuss Simpson's Suspension, The Need For Others To Step Up

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Buzz From A Huge Recruiting Weekend At Michigan

Aaron McMann, MLive: Devin Bush: 'I Need Hope' Harbaugh, Michigan Can Get Over Hump

---

