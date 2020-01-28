The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 28
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Nebraska
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
〽️🏀’s Juwan Howard has announced Zavier Simpson has been suspended for violation of team policies and will miss the Nebraska game Tuesday night. #GoBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 27, 2020
Juwan Howard comments on Zavier Simpson's suspension that could last for more than just the Nebraska game.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 27, 2020
"We have to further look at this thing deeper and deeper, and see what we're going to do moving forward." pic.twitter.com/ln2TiLzhLm
Heartbroken to learn that OCC coach, John Altobelli, wife Keri & daughter Alyssa died in today’s helicopter crash w/ Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna & others.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 26, 2020
A tremendous educator, Alto is the reason we “Pull The Rope”
📸 OCC & U-M's Cody Bruder, in this year's OCC's alumni gm pic.twitter.com/0dLWJ8nEr3
Juwan Howard on Kobe Bryant:— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 27, 2020
"Kobe's like a brother to me and many others. So, it's a big loss to our family..."
"He was a hero and an icon to us all." pic.twitter.com/PMbBjHIqJP
To truly honor Kobe, we as people should give our all to what we love. And that’s with anything in life. That’s what the mamba mentality was all about...dedicating yourself to your craft. Let’s all take the time and dedicate ourselves to what we love and give it our all. #MAMBA🐍— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) January 27, 2020
Jon Teske on filling the void Michigan is left with during Zavier Simpson's suspension:— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 27, 2020
"It's time for everyone to step up." pic.twitter.com/XtKdbSfetU
Eli Brooks on Kobe Bryant:— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 27, 2020
"People respect him all over the world. He's a great player, one of the best players to ever play the game. You just gotta take away his competitiveness and the nature that he brought to the game." pic.twitter.com/46e7P88q0n
Eli Brooks says the team is banding together right now.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 27, 2020
"I feel like everyone's connected. Tough times either breaks people apart, or brings them together." pic.twitter.com/9N84oxneMj
Cesar Ruiz needs to be in the conversation for best Center in the 2020 NFL Draft. Some of his snaps versus Penn State. pic.twitter.com/1gxm4kDa7n— Will (@billybadscout) January 27, 2020
Josh Uche knocks the OL's low-setting hands down & pressures the QB, who ends up throwin an INT on the play— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) January 27, 2020
If you beat the hands, you beat the man!@_Uche35 was the highest-graded player at the #SeniorBowl (@pff_college). One of the best pass rushers available in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xrnNeBC5Hq
The highest-graded player at the Senior Bowl: Michigan edge defender Josh Uche pic.twitter.com/042jjkvm87— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2020
Highlights from @UMichWaterPolo early game Sunday at Canham Natatorium pic.twitter.com/vZT3joEtaJ— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) January 27, 2020
Devin Bush breaks down Super Bowl LIV #Steelers pic.twitter.com/pT1cctpb5m— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) January 28, 2020
January 28, 2020 – Happy Birthday Jon Jansen - https://t.co/kIlBCPEIIr pic.twitter.com/n2mCdllUsw— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 28, 2020
Back from the All ⭐️ Break! https://t.co/NqTcCWmJOp— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Unsure Of Simpson's Return Date
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Remembers Kobe Bryant
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Teske, Brooks Discuss Simpson's Suspension, The Need For Others To Step Up
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Buzz From A Huge Recruiting Weekend At Michigan
• Aaron McMann, MLive: Devin Bush: 'I Need Hope' Harbaugh, Michigan Can Get Over Hump
---
