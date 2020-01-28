“It’s tough. It really is. Tough for the basketball world; the basketball community. It’s very challenging for the Bryant family and the other families that were lost in this tragic situation. When you talk about Kobe Bryant, being in the basketball community, especially the NBA, the NBA is a family. You come through that world, Kobe becomes one of your brothers. He’s like a brother to me and many others."

— Juwan Howard, talking about the tragedy that is Kobe Bryant's death.