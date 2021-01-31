 Michigan Wolverines football players such as Nico Collins and Ben Mason played in yesterday's Senior Bowl.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 31

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“HELLO FULLBACK!! It’s clobberin’ time for @UMichFootball Ben Mason.”
— SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic on Twitter yesterday, attached to a video of Ben Mason making a beautiful block in the Senior Bowl
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Michigan Football Players Performed in the Senior Bowl

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel Talks Shutdown, Plan to Return

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Mike Smith Considered one of the Country's Best Transfers

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Manuel Very Happy With Harbaugh Extension, Hope he's Here 'for Years to Come'

• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Illinois Makes big Move in new top 25 and 1 After Picking up Huge win vs. Iowa

{{ article.author_name }}