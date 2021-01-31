The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 31
Tweets of the day
#KatzRankz: Top Coach of the Year Candidates!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 30, 2021
1. Mark Few
2. Scott Drew
3. Juwan Howard
4. Nate Oats
5. Cuonzo Martin
6. Shaka Smart
7. Leonard Hamilton
8. Mick Cronin
9. Jay Wright
10. Kelvin Sampson
🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/BpqOA3YeyI
Remembering when Anthony Carter used to give out the “Low Five,” and not the “High Five,” back in 1980.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) January 30, 2021
Or was it called “The Windmill?”
Maybe @RichHewlett2 or @gobloo6 could clarify what it was called?🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/FDYK7W4zO1
I second this https://t.co/e5UkHd2Dof— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) January 30, 2021
This is awesome. #LetThemPlay https://t.co/AYCyMnCYPS— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2021
#letthemplay pic.twitter.com/gEr8XXCova— DPohl (@DPohl5) January 31, 2021
Happy Birthday, @JalenRose!! 〽️🎂 pic.twitter.com/HwUZf6dlLo— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 30, 2021
Before you rule Wisconsin out for a Big Ten title (4 losses now), remember they won eight straight games to close out last season and win the conference crown. Rematch against PSU Tuesday will be interesting. Nittany Lions are playing some great ball lately.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2021
😂🛑 @PennStateMBB puts an end to Wisconsin's 13-game win streak against the Nittany Lions pic.twitter.com/Xur7GBhVUd— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 30, 2021
January 30, 2021
UCLA lands big time RB transfer Zach Charbonnet from Michigan.— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) January 30, 2021
Charbonnet totaled 921 yards and 12 TD’s with the Wolverines
pic.twitter.com/B9LkWgSqj7
HELLO FULLBACK!!😵🤯😳— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 30, 2021
It’s clobberin’ time for @UMichFootball Ben Mason. pic.twitter.com/cyWje7B91O
TODAY! 🌟 https://t.co/AZi8bN8VNJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 30, 2021
New York. New York. 5 years ago .@umichhockey completed a weekend sweep of PSU with a 6-3 win at MSG. 13,479 fans watched & cheered in the double header as Michigan won over PSU earlier 79-72 on the court. pic.twitter.com/FNisGxacz8— Al Randall (@AlRandall2) January 30, 2021
Former Michigan DC Don Brown offers Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin, who just backed out of his pledge to the Wolverines yesterday. https://t.co/rqssmpB3pa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 31, 2021
Thank you @CoachNua D-Line coach @UMichFootball, for offering my son last night. Had a great conversation with coach, even talked about how much Coach Nua respects Matayo’s DLine coach @IonaCoach. Thank you coach for the offer. We appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/OaGIlhHxgB— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) January 30, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Michigan Football Players Performed in the Senior Bowl
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel Talks Shutdown, Plan to Return
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Mike Smith Considered one of the Country's Best Transfers
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Manuel Very Happy With Harbaugh Extension, Hope he's Here 'for Years to Come'
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Illinois Makes big Move in new top 25 and 1 After Picking up Huge win vs. Iowa
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook