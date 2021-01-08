The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 8
Tweets of the day
.@umichbball is 10-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Big Ten after a HUGE win over Minnesota. 🙌— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 7, 2021
Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 28 points, his third career 20-point performance. 💪 pic.twitter.com/gNKtE2BWzD
"They play so hard...It's honestly really impressive."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2021
- @RobbieHummel reacted after @umichbball remained the B1G's only undefeated team with a dominant win Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/RMzCB528ax
Tonight, Michigan earned its second largest win against a ranked opponent this century with a 25-point victory vs. Minnesota.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 7, 2021
The top three such wins:
1. +27 at Villanova (11/14/18)
2. +25 vs. Minnesota (1/6/21)
3. +20 vs. Florida (3/31/13)
“I know the Wolverines still have not played the other Big 3 in the Big Ten… but Michigan right now is playing the best basketball in the @bigten.” 〽️@umichbball enters Tier One in @TheAndyKatz's first college basketball tier rankings of 2021 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e5GXQ8SxUg— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 7, 2021
Which undefeated team has been the most impressive so far this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZkWx2UEV5H— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 7, 2021
Good day everyone pic.twitter.com/ko5UG7FkEb— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 7, 2021
IMG put on a show in Sarasota last night! Big games from Jaden Bradley, Moussa Diabate, Jett Howard & more! @IMGABasketball— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 7, 2021
Full 🎥: https://t.co/1vSgTwS4lK pic.twitter.com/FR6Q2MSVnl
Giving new meaning to the term “Being Dunc-ed On!” https://t.co/ZFYkVe2Jev— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 7, 2021
A fresh blanket of snow on campus—a timeless sight. #TBT pic.twitter.com/gfatSAdNae— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 8, 2021
blessed to see another year.. thank you God 🖤 #19 🤞🏽— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 7, 2021
Michigan a top school for 2022 Rivals250 DB Jaeden Gould #GoBlue https://t.co/fAOyj3Rw9A— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 7, 2021
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/vpKw6sSCTG— Mark Martin (@MLMartinAB12) January 8, 2021
The Michigan Wolverines get the win over Nebraska and advance their record to 8-0. This is their best start to a season in school history. @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/OOZ1YezF88— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 8, 2021
Congrats to @nazhillmon for making the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25! https://t.co/5SaSsbWlLl#goblue pic.twitter.com/xjUkglx5sh— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 7, 2021
What are @Sean_Bormet's expectations for No. 2 Michigan?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 7, 2021
"The sight's set on winning a Big Ten championship and an NCAA championship as a team, and we have a lot of individuals looking to do the same." 🏆
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/J1Zc981OfY@umichwrestling x @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/Hg2tykz0He
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Spectacular Night Proves Michigan Basketball is for Real
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Expectations Soaring, Along With Michigan Basketball
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan is Making a Habit of Blowing out top 25 Teams Under Howard
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Buzz on Early Enrollees, how Uncertainty is Affecting Recruiting
• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue.com: Hillmon's Career Night Leads U-M Past Nebraska, to Program-Best Start
