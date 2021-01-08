 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Tuesday night against Wisconsin.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I know the Wolverines still have not played the other Big 3 in the Big Ten… but Michigan right now is playing the best basketball in the @bigten.”
— Big Ten Network/FOX college basketball analyst Andy Katz, discussing Michigan's 10-0 start
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Spectacular Night Proves Michigan Basketball is for Real

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Expectations Soaring, Along With Michigan Basketball

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan is Making a Habit of Blowing out top 25 Teams Under Howard

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Buzz on Early Enrollees, how Uncertainty is Affecting Recruiting

• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue.com: Hillmon's Career Night Leads U-M Past Nebraska, to Program-Best Start

{{ article.author_name }}