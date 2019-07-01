The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1
Tweets of the Day:
Back when he was at Michigan, I can't even recall how many times Caris LeVert compared his game to Kevin Durant's or said Durant was his favorite player. Now they're teammates. Wild.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) June 30, 2019
"He's very methodical and he cares about all his guys."@theprophet_5 on reuniting with @JohnBeilein for #CavsSummer: https://t.co/FwcGwyfEFn pic.twitter.com/2eDad1kfjB— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 29, 2019
Shea Patterson made the most of his year at Michigan by making a lot of #bigtimethrows. pic.twitter.com/sJuSWMT2Ok— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 30, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Eamonn Dennis
• Tony Paul, Detroit News: Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off
