News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

He can be used in a number of ways. Dennis has shown off very good hands but the way he makes defenders miss in the open field should encourage Michigan to get him the ball as much as possible. As an all-purpose back, you could see Dennis get targeted for screen passes and other short routes and be allowed to create big plays with his feet.
— Adam Friedman on Eamonn Dennis

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Eamonn Dennis

• Tony Paul, Detroit News: Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}