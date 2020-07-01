TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1
Tweets of the day
FBS teams with 40%+ QB pressure rate— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 1, 2020
▫️ Michigan - 45.1%
▫️ Pittsburgh - 41.4% pic.twitter.com/uQ9OpvDA8W
This is a scary sight! @UMichFootball Commit @JuniorColson measures in at 6’3 228lbs and runs 4.57!!! @RavenwoodFB @NatlPlaymkrsAca @BallHawkU @grimesreginald @EJHolland_TW @CSmithScout @JohnDBrice1 @CBAthletes @TNGridironScout pic.twitter.com/9PmIeSuG6U— NPA Sports (@BuckFitz) July 1, 2020
This years different 😤 pic.twitter.com/HwFLVsJ01U— Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) June 30, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy(@jjmccarthy09) gets more praise from Trent Dilfer #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2lRpnFh4rd— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) ends his pro day with a dart for a TD #GoBlue 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8Grorpgcnu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Trent Dilfer loving this portion of Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy’s (@jjmccarthy09) Pro Day #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aqVf5jNgCa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Senior-Led Walkthroughs Begin Today
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: The Painful Countdown
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Notebook: Paye Talks OSU ... Lineman Impresses With Gains
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Notes, Quotes, Observations On JJ McCarthy From Day 2 Of Elite 11
• Staff, Rivals: LIVE: Elite 11 observations from the sidelines
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook