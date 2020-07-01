 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He was just showing me things I could do at running back at Michigan. He also showed me how he could put me out at wide receiver. That’s what I love to do in high school. He also told me all the hard work I’ve put in would pay off at Michigan."
— Rivals100 RB and Michigan target Donovan Edwards on Michigan RB coach Jay Harbaugh

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Senior-Led Walkthroughs Begin Today

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: The Painful Countdown

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Notebook: Paye Talks OSU ... Lineman Impresses With Gains

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Notes, Quotes, Observations On JJ McCarthy From Day 2 Of Elite 11

Staff, Rivals: LIVE: Elite 11 observations from the sidelines

{{ article.author_name }}