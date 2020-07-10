 Heavy Michigan Wolverines football target Drew Kendall was voted to play in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We may not have sports in the fall. We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten. This [new schedule] allows us to be able to just take another step in this entire process.”
— Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Big Ten to Play Conference-Only Schedule This Fall

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Knows Big Ten-Only Schedule Doesn't Guarantee Football

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Harbaugh's Presser, Shortened Season, Recruiting Buzz and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Close Look at Upcoming Decisions for Big Ten Underclassmen

• Brett McMurphy, Stadium: Almost 75% of FBS ADs Believe College Football Will be Delayed

