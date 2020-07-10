The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 10
Tweets of the day
Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season: https://t.co/3f62n78FXy— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 9, 2020
Big Ten commissioner: 'We may not have a college football season'https://t.co/WqdIgPVp4W— Rivals (@Rivals) July 10, 2020
The Big Ten just announced it is canceling non-conference play for fall sports, including football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.— Matt Pargoff (@MaizeBlueNews) July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
Please wear this 😷 so we can have more @H2_3125 stiff arms pic.twitter.com/JMdMxuSQSX— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) July 9, 2020
We think your #TBT needs some Jake Ryan in it.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 9, 2020
Here you go.@JakeRyan_47 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/R2pEgLohk4
0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xEGjnDiavv— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) July 10, 2020
Four-star offensive guard Drew Kendall could be announcing a decision yet this summer, and @RivalsFriedman ranks the contenders as he sees it: https://t.co/5cnaCT1XiD pic.twitter.com/YOtB4m1hor— Rivals (@Rivals) July 9, 2020
4⭐️ OG DREW KENDALL (@drewkendall28) has been selected as a POLYNESIAN BOWL ALL-STAR! #PolyBowl2k21 🤙🏽🌴@BrandonHuffman @BrianDohn247 @LukeStampini @GregBiggins @SWiltfong247 @RivalsWoody @FootballRecruit @NoblesAthletics pic.twitter.com/hc71BwJs0P— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) July 9, 2020
July 10, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary J. T. White - https://t.co/27sy8qc6BR pic.twitter.com/FYQrMrGzaA— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 10, 2020
A2! Ho〽e to a perennial top-10 water polo program. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/drjWxiJbhC— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) July 9, 2020
Train your mind to be stronger than your emotions or you’ll lose yourself everytime 🎯— Zak Irvin (@zirvin21) July 9, 2020
Before she went on to portray Alice the maid on “The Brady Bunch,” Ann B. Davis was a #Wolverine, graduating with the Class of 1948. Read more via @umichbentley at https://t.co/Ga0LhG3OVG #UMichWomen150 pic.twitter.com/dOpveLgQ5D— University of Michigan (@UMich) July 9, 2020
Ohio tomorrow 😎— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 9, 2020
Looking for a chance to continue to your UROP research experience and continue to collaborate with an amazing research community? Apply to become a part of the Research Scholars program: https://t.co/viniRcNXPU— UROP UMICH (@UROPumich) July 9, 2020
.#Michigan #undergraduate #student #research #opportunity #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vT9LlvGeLM
.@umichLSA assistant professor Sarah Keane has been named a 2020 Pew Biomedical Scholar. https://t.co/0MCUfLwN4A— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 9, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Big Ten to Play Conference-Only Schedule This Fall
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Knows Big Ten-Only Schedule Doesn't Guarantee Football
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Harbaugh's Presser, Shortened Season, Recruiting Buzz and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Close Look at Upcoming Decisions for Big Ten Underclassmen
• Brett McMurphy, Stadium: Almost 75% of FBS ADs Believe College Football Will be Delayed
