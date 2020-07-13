 Michigan Wolverines football DE Braiden McGregor's birthday was yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“One year ago, Matty promised me a cake on my birthday. He came pulling up today with it. Go to a school where it’s family. MICHIGAN IS A FAMILY!”
— Michigan freshman defensive end Braiden McGregor on Twitter (it was his birthday yesterday), joking around with U-M recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Scoop on Elite OL Targets Rocco Spindler, Drew Kendall

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: What U-M is Getting in Kobe Bufkin

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Xavier Worthy Breakdown, Ohio Recap

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Analysis of Michigan WR Commit Markus Allen From Private Workout

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Jaden Hardy

