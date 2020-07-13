The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 13
Tweets of the day
July 13, 2020 – Happy Birthday Coach Jerry Hanlon - https://t.co/VmnA3nZ3oq pic.twitter.com/T76oCTlZ1s— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 13, 2020
@Johnubacon @Balas_Wolverine @chengelis @DougSkene I’m done cutting grass and playing ping pong 🏓 🤣🍺😝 pic.twitter.com/8XMwpaxEWT— Jose M Santiago (@Jose_M_Santiago) July 13, 2020
We can’t wait @gilesjackson__ 😏 pic.twitter.com/B7SqzH5SCJ— Devin Dooker (@DevinDooker) July 12, 2020
One year ago, Matty promised me a cake on my birthday. He came pulling up today with it, go to a school where it’s family. MICHIGAN IS A FAMILY! @Thee_Matty_D pic.twitter.com/9upPVFs5l1— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) July 12, 2020
Great Zoom, thanks @TimMcCormick40 sharing his leadership & knowledge with @MichElite25 SWOT Training, listening to players & coaches share grows the game. @BCAMCoaches pic.twitter.com/6xcvwPcKe6— Steve Norgrove (@SCcougarnation) July 13, 2020
Bleacher Report’s Top 100 players had— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 12, 2020
Duncan Robinson - 97
Bam Adebayo - 26
Jimmy Butler - 9
One of @AndreSeldonjr best plays great way to recover Michigan getting a dog pic.twitter.com/Gf1RVnSaz6— Andre Seldon Sr (@dresel85) July 12, 2020
Happy 19th Birthday @BraidenMcgregor ! We are so proud of who you are, Love you more Brai♥️ pic.twitter.com/By3ZyXosSR— Tara McGregor (@TaraMcGregor) July 12, 2020
Max Pacioretty and Jon Merrill start camp with @GoldenKnights tomorrow! #ProBlue https://t.co/3YJiGYMrCa— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2020
Greg Pateryn is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.#ProBlue https://t.co/p3QHRo1BnT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2020
Best of luck to Quinn Hughes and Tyler Motte as @Canucks camp begins tomorrow #ProBlue https://t.co/64kmCq5MZE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2020
Best of luck to Zach Hyman and the Leafs! #ProBlue https://t.co/ftWlQRJDaA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2020
Best of luck to Zach Werenski and #CBJ - camp begins tomorrow.#ProBlye https://t.co/891e7zMxw2— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2020
Nothing but respect for this decision. #Family #ProBlue https://t.co/LrGHJLyQsl— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Scoop on Elite OL Targets Rocco Spindler, Drew Kendall
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: What U-M is Getting in Kobe Bufkin
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Xavier Worthy Breakdown, Ohio Recap
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Analysis of Michigan WR Commit Markus Allen From Private Workout
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Jaden Hardy
