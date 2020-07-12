Michigan Basketball Recruiting: What U-M Is Getting In Kobe Bufkin
Michigan landed its third recruit in the 2021 class in guard Kobe Bufkin, the top in-state player among the rising seniors. Bufkin averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game for Grand Rapids Christian last year and is only going to get better, analysts said after his pledge
Rivals.com’s Corey Evans was impressed by Bufkin a few years ago. He’s even more enamored with his potential and interested to see how he meshes on the court with guard and four-star pledge Isaiah Barnes and big man pledge Will Tschetter.
“I think he’s awesome. You throw him next to Isaiah Barnes, and that’s a great duo,” Evans said.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Commits To U-M
RELATED: Coach's Take: Breaking Down Michigan Commit Kobe Bufkin's Game
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news