Michigan landed its third recruit in the 2021 class in guard Kobe Bufkin, the top in-state player among the rising seniors. Bufkin averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game for Grand Rapids Christian last year and is only going to get better, analysts said after his pledge

Rivals.com’s Corey Evans was impressed by Bufkin a few years ago. He’s even more enamored with his potential and interested to see how he meshes on the court with guard and four-star pledge Isaiah Barnes and big man pledge Will Tschetter.

“I think he’s awesome. You throw him next to Isaiah Barnes, and that’s a great duo,” Evans said.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Commits To U-M

RELATED: Coach's Take: Breaking Down Michigan Commit Kobe Bufkin's Game