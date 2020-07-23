 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Kobe is just an elite scorer. We had Devin Booker [Phoenix Suns] … the game kind of comes to him like it did for Devin."
— Grand Rapids Storm AAU Program Director Jason Martin
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Kobe Bufkin Is A 'Future Pro'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On 2022 Michigan DB Recruiting

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Making The Case For Ben Mason As A Michigan Football Team Captain

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: Michigan's Stable Of Running Backs Is The Best In The Big Ten

Corey Evans, Rivals: Wednesday's Leftovers: Chet Holmgren prediction; Harrison Ingram leaders

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}