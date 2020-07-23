TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23
Tweets of the day
Commitment.. July 31st @4 P.M EST ✅— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) July 22, 2020
Yes! It's here! @Balas_Wolverine @dcaf20 @lbg_nico7 @MikeSainristil pic.twitter.com/jF5izcRxTP— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) July 22, 2020
I asked Duncan Robinson this week how long it would take to get his jumper to pre-Covid form.— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) July 23, 2020
“Shooters don’t forget how to shoot.”
He has 4 3’s in 7 minutes.
Duncan doin’ what Duncan does.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 23, 2020
5-8 from three in the @MiamiHEAT’s exhibition win tonight 👀#ProBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hHRWAu2P1l
#SACvsMIA Final: HEAT 104 - Kings 98— x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 23, 2020
🔥 Robinson: 18 points (5-8 3PT FG)
🔥 Herro: 15 points & 6 rebounds
🔥 Olynyk: 12 points, 6 rebounds & 4 assists
🔥 Iguodala/Dragic: 11 points each
🔥 Butler: 9 points pic.twitter.com/bgFymcwNKW
Duncan clearly had no part of a 4+ month season hiatus 👌 pic.twitter.com/PSMzpPciuK— x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
Here we go, this should be a good one! Who would win in a 7 game series? 2012-13 Michigan or 2012-13 Michigan St? @WolverineCorner @UMvsEveryone @BrandonthaChamp @WandererSpartan pic.twitter.com/jtRBFfYP6p— World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) July 22, 2020
It’s @TaylorLewan77 birthday today pic.twitter.com/RgCcPEfo5B— Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 22, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Kobe Bufkin Is A 'Future Pro'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On 2022 Michigan DB Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Making The Case For Ben Mason As A Michigan Football Team Captain
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: Michigan's Stable Of Running Backs Is The Best In The Big Ten
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Wednesday's Leftovers: Chet Holmgren prediction; Harrison Ingram leaders
