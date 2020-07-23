TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23

I asked Duncan Robinson this week how long it would take to get his jumper to pre-Covid form. “Shooters don’t forget how to shoot.” He has 4 3’s in 7 minutes.

Duncan doin’ what Duncan does. 5-8 from three in the @MiamiHEAT ’s exhibition win tonight 👀 #ProBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hHRWAu2P1l

Duncan clearly had no part of a 4+ month season hiatus 👌 pic.twitter.com/PSMzpPciuK

Here we go, this should be a good one! Who would win in a 7 game series? 2012-13 Michigan or 2012-13 Michigan St? @WolverineCorner @UMvsEveryone @BrandonthaChamp @WandererSpartan pic.twitter.com/jtRBFfYP6p

“Kobe is just an elite scorer. We had Devin Booker [Phoenix Suns] … the game kind of comes to him like it did for Devin."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook