TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 30

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 30
Tweets of the day
The Michigan Difference. #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/ksmHUySKKo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 29, 2020
The Big House Most def a better place to be 〽️😆 https://t.co/fxdrj2ObxR— Rod moore 🌟 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) July 29, 2020
10 minutes... Michigan recruiting #GoBlue https://t.co/QvdSdGgZDD— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 29, 2020
👀— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) July 29, 2020
I did it in stealth mode before those CBs rolled in 😉 pic.twitter.com/tx8JCV6X1P— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 29, 2020
Retweet if you know what happens next #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/YoVkD2LdBC— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 29, 2020
Retweet if you know what happens next 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/d4C1tS0Xba— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 29, 2020
We're just getting started.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/oYLonW032Z— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 29, 2020
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard conducted a Zoom call with 2021 4⭐️ Legend Geeter (River Rouge HS) over the weekend.— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) July 29, 2020
Versatile and skilled forward has recently picked up offers from Rhode Island, Missouri, Georgetown, Providence and East Carolina. pic.twitter.com/rjd4M9seV6
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Turning The Tide For Andrel Anthony?
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: The State Of Michigan Wide Receiver Recruiting
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Recruiting Basketball ITF EXTRA: Latest On Jalen Warley
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A Complete Breakdown Of Michigan's '20 Roster, Ordered By Both Class & Year
• Mick McCabe, Detroit Free Press: Why Tyrone Wheatley is the greatest athlete Mick McCabe has covered in 50 years
---
