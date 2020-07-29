Walk-ons oftentimes receive scholarships on a semester-to-semester basis, with notable contributors such as fifth-year senior punter Will Hart, junior kicker Jake Moody, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jess Speight and fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis all having received one after they arrived at U-M as walk-ons.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team is slated to have 82 scholarship players on its roster heading into fall camp, NOT including past walk-ons who have been put on scholarship at one point or another.

Eight Wolverines have transferred out of the program since the 2019 regular-season came to an end (linebacker Jordan Anthony, wideout Tarik Black, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, linebacker Devin Gil, cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell, defensive end Aaron Lewis, offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis and running back Tru Wilson), leaving head coach Jim Harbaugh with what appears to be the opportunity to allow three walk-ons to be on scholarship in 2020 (85 is the maximum number college football teams are allowed to have).

The Maize and Blue have not updated their official roster for the 2020 season, meaning there could be a few surprise departures that haven't been revealed publicly yet. That sentiment is only speculative, however, and as a result, we can only make decisions on the charts below based on what we assuredly know.

Former walk-ons who have been put on scholarship were not included on the following lists, simply because we don't know which ones will be maintaining their scholarships and which ones won't be.