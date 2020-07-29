Eight different Michigan Wolverines football players have departed the program since the 2019 regular-season came to an end on Nov. 30, with freshman defensive end Aaron Lewis' exit on July 16 being the most recent. Below is a recap of not only what each of those eight players accomplished during their time in Ann Arbor, but also a quick look at their new school and where they fit in on the depth chart.

Former Michigan Wolverines football WR Tarik Black will be a redshirt junior at Texas in 2020. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

LB Jordan Anthony (Unknown)

Former Michigan Wolverines football LB Jordan Anthony was rated as a top-30 prospect out of high school. (Lon Horwedel)

Jordan Anthony came to Michigan as a five-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, but unfortunately never lived up to the hype during his time in Ann Arbor. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017, appeared in seven games in 2018, and then competed in nine contests as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 and finished with 11 tackles. Anthony never started a game at Michigan during his three years on campus, and concluded with 16 appearances, 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. He announced his departure on Dec. 4 and then revealed July 18 he had officially graduated, presumably meaning he'll be allowed to play anywhere as a redshirt junior in 2020. Oddly enough, though, Anthony's new destination (assuming he has one) has never been revealed publicly.

WR Tarik Black (Texas)

Former Michigan Wolverines football WR Tarik Black was rated ad the No. 76 player in the country out of high school. (Per Kjeldsen)

Tarik Black came to U-M as a top-100 prospect out of Hamden, Conn., and immediately lived up to the hype on the field. He hauled in 83 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate game against Florida on Sept. 2, 2017, and then caught a combined nine passes over Michigan's next two games against Cincinnati and Air Force. A broken foot against the Falcons caused him to miss the rest of the season, however, while a second foot injury in 2018 fall camp kept him out for the first seven games of that year's campaign. Despite finally being healthy as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Black did not meet expectations; he reeled in 25 catches for 323 yards and a score, before announcing his transfer on Dec. 13. Black will be allowed to play right away as a redshirt junior with the Longhorns in 2020, and is projected by Athlon to come off the bench in what is a pass-happy Texas offense (finished 20th nationally in 2019 in passing yards per game).

DT Michael Dwumfour (Rutgers)

Former Michigan Wolverines football DT Michael Dwumfour was high school teammates with Rashan Gary. (AP Images)

Michael Dwumfour came to U-M as a three-star prospect out of Scotch Plains, N.J., in the 2016 recruiting class, and developed into a solid contributor during his time with the Maize and Blue. He received a medical redshirt for his freshman campaign of 2016, before playing in nine games as a backup defensive tackle in 2017. The 2018 season was when Dwumfour burst onto the scene, starting two of the 13 contests he appeared in and compiling 21 tackles, four stops behind the line of scrimmage, one interception and three sacks. The 6-2, 282-pounder missed three games with injury as a redshirt junior in 2019 and only accumulated nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, before announcing his transfer on Jan. 14. Dwumfour announced he would be heading to Rutgers just six days later, and is projected by Athlon to earn a starting spot at defensive tackle as a fifth-year senior.

LB Devin Gil (South Florida)

Former Michigan Wolverines football LB Devin Gil began his U-M career with the No. 36 jersey, before switching to No. 8.

Devin Gil arrived at Michigan from Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., with teammates Devin Bush and Josh Metellus, but unfortunately never became the consistent contributor the way the other two did. Gil redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and appeared in 13 games as a backup in 2017, before enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2018. He compiled 33 tackles and 3.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage as a regular in U-M's linebacking unit in '18, before surprisingly falling out of the rotation entirely as a redshirt junior in 2019. Gil racked up just nine tackles last season, and announced his transfer on March 10. He revealed April 14 he'd be heading closer to home to South Florida (located in Tampa, which is three hours and 40 minutes away from Pembroke Pines), and figures to at least be in the Bulls' linebacker rotation as a fifth-year senior in 2020.

CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell (Akron)

Former Michigan Wolverines football CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell went to Cass Tech High School in Detroit. (AP Images)

Jaylen Kelly-Powell was a minimal contributor during his time at U-M, arriving in Ann Arbor as a safety before eventually transitioning down to cornerback. He played in a combined 17 games and registered five tackles during his first two years on campus from 2017-18, but saw action in just three outing as a junior in 2019. The 2019 campaign served as a redshirt year for Kelly-Powell as a result, with the Detroit native announcing his exit on Jan. 9. He wrapped up his Wolverine career with 20 appearances and just seven tackles. The defensive back revealed June 4 he'd be heading to Akron, while also noting he'd be allowed to play right away in 2020 as a redshirt junior.

DE Aaron Lewis (Rutgers)

Former Michigan Wolverines football DE Aaron Lewis played his high school ball at Williamstown High in New Jersey. (Rivals.com)

Viewed by both Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman and national recruiting guru Tom Lemming as one of the most underrated prospects in Michigan's entire 2020 signing class, Aaron Lewis was thought by many to be a prospect who would be able to contribute at both defensive end and defensive tackle sometime down the road. A three-star prospect from Williamstown, N.J., Lewis announced his transfer on July 16, citing an interest in being closer to his mother back home in New Jersey. He wound up heading to Rutgers as a result, and will presumably have to sit out the 2020 campaign as a freshman.

OL Stephen Spanellis (Vanderbilt)

Former Michigan Wolverines football OL Stephen Spanellis saw time as a backup guard and center during his time at U-M. (AP Images)

Like Anthony and Kelly-Powell above, Stephen Spanellis was a minimal contributor with the Wolverines. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016, and appeared as a backup offensive lineman in six games in 2017. Spanellis then played in five outings as a backup lineman in 2018 and two more in the same role in 2019, but was never able to crack the starting lineup. The 6-5, 295-pounder departed the program on Jan. 1, the same day the Maize and Blue fell to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. He announced his transfer to Vanderbilt on Feb. 3, and is projected by Street & Smith's to be the Commodores' starting left tackle in 2020.

RB Tru Wilson (Northern Colorado)

Former Michigan Wolverines football RB Tru Wilson wrapped up his U-M career with 586 yards and two touchdowns. (Lon Horwedel)