This is the next installment of my preview series where I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020 (presuming there is a season of course). All offensive positions have been reviewed, assessed and ranked. Now, it is time to evaluate the other side of the football.

June 17th: Quarterbacks

June 24th: Running Backs

July 1st: Wide Receivers

July 8th: Tight Ends

July 15th: Offensive Tackles

July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen

July 29th: Defensive Tackles

August 5th: Defensive Ends

August 12th: Linebackers

August 19th: Cornerbacks

August 26th: Safeties

To be clear, I am not ranking the best defensive tackles based on last year. Rather, I am projecting which players will stand out in 2020, taking into consideration their depth charts and schemes.

One of the first items that is addressed when discussing Michigan’s defense in 2020 is its dearth of defensive tackles, but the truth is that the Wolverines are not the only Big Ten program facing this problem. Ten of the 12 highest-graded Big Ten defensive tackles by Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season are gone, and there are not many surefire answers for their replacements. This seems to be a down year for the league at the position, and the door is wide open to break onto this list.

On that note, let’s unveil who will be the top 10 defensive tackles in the Big Ten in 2020.