This is the fifth edition of my preview series where I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020. Thus far, I have covered the all of the offensive skill positions (QB, RB, WR and TE). This week, I evaluate the ends of the offensive line: offensive tackles.

June 17th: Quarterbacks

June 24th: Running Backs

July 1st: Wide Receivers

July 8th: Tight Ends

July 15th: Offensive Tackles

July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen

July 29th: Defensive Tackles

August 5th: Defensive Ends

August 12th: Linebackers

August 19th: Cornerbacks

August 26th: Safeties

To be clear, I am not ranking the best offensive tackles based on last year. Rather, I am projecting which offensive tackles will stand out in 2020, taking into consideration depth charts and schemes.

The Big Ten has a bevy of talented, experienced offensive tackles this season. Of the league’s 15 qualified offensive tackles with the best grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) last year, 12 return. This will make it difficult for first-year starters to rise into the top 10 on this list, but at least one will break through. Regardless, though, of how these skilled offensive tackles fill out this ranking from No. 2 through No. 10, there is one tackle who is head and shoulders above the rest at No. 1.

On that note, let’s unveil who will be the top 10 offensive tackles in the Big Ten in 2020.