Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Offensive Tackles in 2020
This is the fifth edition of my preview series where I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020. Thus far, I have covered the all of the offensive skill positions (QB, RB, WR and TE). This week, I evaluate the ends of the offensive line: offensive tackles.
June 17th: Quarterbacks
June 24th: Running Backs
July 1st: Wide Receivers
July 8th: Tight Ends
July 15th: Offensive Tackles
July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen
July 29th: Defensive Tackles
August 5th: Defensive Ends
August 12th: Linebackers
August 19th: Cornerbacks
August 26th: Safeties
To be clear, I am not ranking the best offensive tackles based on last year. Rather, I am projecting which offensive tackles will stand out in 2020, taking into consideration depth charts and schemes.
The Big Ten has a bevy of talented, experienced offensive tackles this season. Of the league’s 15 qualified offensive tackles with the best grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) last year, 12 return. This will make it difficult for first-year starters to rise into the top 10 on this list, but at least one will break through. Regardless, though, of how these skilled offensive tackles fill out this ranking from No. 2 through No. 10, there is one tackle who is head and shoulders above the rest at No. 1.
On that note, let’s unveil who will be the top 10 offensive tackles in the Big Ten in 2020.
