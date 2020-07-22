This is the next installment of my preview series where I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020 (presuming there is a season of course). All but one offensive position has been covered (interior offensive linemen), and I will be addressing them this week.

June 17th: Quarterbacks

June 24th: Running Backs

July 1st: Wide Receivers

July 8th: Tight Ends

July 15th: Offensive Tackles

July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen

July 29th: Defensive Tackles

August 5th: Defensive Ends

August 12th: Linebackers

August 19th: Cornerbacks

August 26th: Safeties

To be clear, I am not ranking the best interior offensive linemen based on last year. Rather, I am projecting which will stand out in 2020, taking into consideration their depth charts and schemes.

The Big Ten is top-heavy at offensive guard and center. The league is not as deep at the interior offensive line spots as it is at offensive tackle, but its interior offensive linemen are elite. Among the 287 returning interior offensive linemen nationally who played enough snaps to qualify last season, the Big Ten has six who received one of the best 15 grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF). It will be a brawl amongst those six to determine who will be the best in the league this year.

On that note, let’s unveil who will be the top 10 interior offensive linemen in the Big Ten in 2020.