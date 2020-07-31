The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 31
Tweets of the day
Some Big Ten intel, via multiple sources: League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation. Schedule release is TBD, fluid situation.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 31, 2020
Big Ten source tells me Sept. 5 start date for Big Ten looks likely. That was original start date for the league. Schedule should be out soon, maybe as soon as "next 24-48 hours," per source.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 30, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: NBA Reset: Former Wolverines set to Play in Orlando Bubble
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts: The Quarterbacks, Xavier Worthy, Andrel Anthony and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz on Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Schemy Schembechler Responds Angrily to Bo 'Allegations'
• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Ranking Michigan Football's Position Groups Heading Into 2020
---
