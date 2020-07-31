 Michigan Wolverines football WR target Andrel Anthony is set to make his decision tonight.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Big Ten source tells me Sept. 5 start date for Big Ten looks likely. That was original start date for the league. Schedule should be out soon, maybe as soon as "next 24-48 hours," per source."
— GoldandBlack.com writer Tom Dienhart
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: NBA Reset: Former Wolverines set to Play in Orlando Bubble

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts: The Quarterbacks, Xavier Worthy, Andrel Anthony and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz on Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Schemy Schembechler Responds Angrily to Bo 'Allegations'

• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Ranking Michigan Football's Position Groups Heading Into 2020

{{ article.author_name }}