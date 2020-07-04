 Heavy Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Xavier Worthy reveals he'll commit on July 10.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Being a good recruiter sounds like 'being a good salesman.' I’m not a salesman, I see you as family."
— Michigan four-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy on Twitter last night

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A HS Coach Reveals What Don Brown Discussed on a Zoom Call This Week

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: A Deep Dive Into J.J. McCarthy's Performance at the Elite 11 Finals

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Making Hard Push for top 2022 DB Targets

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Lindy's: Michigan/Ohio State the Third-Best Rivalry in 2020

• Gregory Lucas-Myers, Michigan Alumni Association: Bike the Town: Ann Arbor's Legacy as a Bike-Friendly City Grows With new Lanes and Options

