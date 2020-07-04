The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 4
Tweets of the day
Charles Bediako includes #Michigan in his top 10. He is a 6-10 center, and rated as the No. 22 overall player nationally. https://t.co/KS5hfQ19bv— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 3, 2020
Being a good recruiter sounds like “being a good salesman.” I’m not a salesman, I see you as family✊— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) July 4, 2020
Denard’s first snap 😱 pic.twitter.com/RPe0dslg8q— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 3, 2020
Is it really a team of the 2010s without @DenardX?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 3, 2020
Nope.
And that's why the former @UMichFootball star is the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team All-Purpose Player.
More ➡️ https://t.co/htVWLOqiID pic.twitter.com/M7rrdvDKL8
🚨 Warning: Lots of versatility coming your way. 🚨— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 3, 2020
Former @UMichFootball do-it-all star @JabrillPeppers is the #BTNAllDecade All-Purpose Defensive Player.
More: https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/dod5wkUFap
"Taken as a whole, he was the best complete player, probably, that the Big Ten has seen in the decade."@ByPatForde and other panelists share why @UMichFootball great @JabrillPeppers made the #BTNAllDecade Team as an AP.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 3, 2020
More ➡️ https://t.co/htVWLOqiID pic.twitter.com/oXJz39UNyN
"I just felt...I could compete with any one of those guys."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 3, 2020
- @umichbball's 2014 B1G Player of the Year Nik Stauskas reacted to being left off the #BTNAllDecade team on our Take Ten Podcast.
Full interview: https://t.co/RLOBN8y32U
BTN x @NorthwesternSPS pic.twitter.com/ioNSIn7GiK
More sacks and disruption on the way in 2020, courtesy of Chase Winovich. 💪@Wino is on a quest for improvement and consistency: https://t.co/1Y3F63rIPG https://t.co/fCiqdfcEj3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 3, 2020
1992-93 AP 1st Team All-Americans: pic.twitter.com/toKgvgvCj2— Jake Adkins (@jakefromky) July 3, 2020
Committing Friday July 10th on Instagram live at 1pm (4pm EST) @ xaviier.1 pic.twitter.com/yqAgmyIWy5— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) July 3, 2020
Rece Davis optimistic college football season will happen https://t.co/8QlXgKdj71— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) July 3, 2020
WALK OFF HR! @MLWWiffleBall @PureMichigan @tigers pic.twitter.com/W8T7JUwTum— Bradley Merlo (@BradleyMerlo) July 3, 2020
Michigan obviously high on the list with three Rivals250 commits along the OL. Ed Warinner has done a fantastic job this cycle. #GoBlue https://t.co/SBNql8z8Nw— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 3, 2020
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Michigan University @CoachBA1010 @KoachingEmUp @dzoloty @IMGAcademy @CoachALarkins @CoachNua @UMichFootball @ChadSimmons_ @HamiltonESPN @DemetricDWarren @Rivals @247Sports #AGTG pic.twitter.com/qkgCVM6ex9— Nick james (@Njames9999) July 3, 2020
Ryan Keeler (@ryankeeler71) breaks down his top five of #UVA #TexasTech #Michigan #OleMiss #Rutgers with @JoshHelmholdt 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/yMcind3ZsG— Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A HS Coach Reveals What Don Brown Discussed on a Zoom Call This Week
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: A Deep Dive Into J.J. McCarthy's Performance at the Elite 11 Finals
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Making Hard Push for top 2022 DB Targets
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Lindy's: Michigan/Ohio State the Third-Best Rivalry in 2020
• Gregory Lucas-Myers, Michigan Alumni Association: Bike the Town: Ann Arbor's Legacy as a Bike-Friendly City Grows With new Lanes and Options
