{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

It was my third time being out there, so I've become pretty accustomed to everything up there," Steele explained. This visit was mainly for my parents to see why I love Michigan so much.
— Bryce Steele

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Top-100 Cass Tech Center Raheem Anderson Talks Michigan Visit, Ed Warinner

• Mike Singer, Bryce Steele Recaps Michigan Visit, Why He 'Loves U-M So Much'

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan basketball's Franz Wagner can make an immediate impact this season

The Detroit News: Players to watch on Michigan's 2019 football schedule

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan mailbag: How will the RB situation play out?

---

