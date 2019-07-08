The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8
Tweets of the Day:
🥇🥇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/busaPyFhB9— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 7, 2019
The entire Michigan swimming and diving community sends its condolences to the family of former head coach Gus Stager, who passed away on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3rewXlK9L4— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 7, 2019
Second #Tigers GCL appearance today for @umichbaseball alum Jimmy Kerr and as expected, he made an impression:— Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) July 6, 2019
▶️ 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI#GoBlue
Throw on Josh Metellus at your own risk: last season he only allowed a 41.8% completion percentage, nabbed 3 interceptions and held opposing quarterbacks to a 34.3 passer rating 😤 pic.twitter.com/oa9rxqp3tB— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 8, 2019
pump fake game strong 😎 pic.twitter.com/yqYbuVlfxo— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 7, 2019
Welcome to D.C., @moritz_weasley! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/5LFPH03nIt— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 7, 2019
Official: Moe Wagner ➡️ @WashWizards. Welcome to D.C., @moritz_weasley! pic.twitter.com/izOJ55iLb9— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) July 7, 2019
Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones have joined us in Vegas!#WizSummer | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/lfdC7Smk8B— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 7, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Top-100 Cass Tech Center Raheem Anderson Talks Michigan Visit, Ed Warinner
• Mike Singer, Bryce Steele Recaps Michigan Visit, Why He 'Loves U-M So Much'
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan basketball's Franz Wagner can make an immediate impact this season
• The Detroit News: Players to watch on Michigan's 2019 football schedule
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan mailbag: How will the RB situation play out?
---
