The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 1
Tweets of the day
This is how you run the ball down your opponent’s throat & this is how you ice a game. Being able to run the ball & exert your will against your opponent allows you to win. Complete video here:https://t.co/rScYV6SOzn @JumboElliott76 @JMorris23 @GeraldWhite @thomaswilcher pic.twitter.com/kJTyYHHIPF— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) June 1, 2020
East Bay Traverse City Mi. Doesn’t get any better than catching Lake Trout on a Chamber of Commerce day. #SummerupNorth pic.twitter.com/qQG6aViFGh— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 31, 2020
June 1, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Chuck Ortmann - https://t.co/Mgz5lQ5GcL pic.twitter.com/iEGZkMTrwv— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 1, 2020
Build your ultimate @bigten squad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wzf6UlkL9H— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 31, 2020
Michigan fans can get 60 days free @TheWolverineMag. Just click the link below and enter promo code Blue60 #GoBlue.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 1, 2020
👉 https://t.co/A6nSwvvnC9 https://t.co/XShue9rsmI
Early Bday was good! Heck yeah finally got me a Chase Jersey!!!! @Wino Go Blue and Go Pats!! pic.twitter.com/lEgw12xAU1— Matt Van Camp (@vancamp12) May 31, 2020
June 1, 2020
Top Michigan target Xavier Worthy #GoBlue https://t.co/ELrdP2Nsml— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 31, 2020
Blessings 👏🏾 #Gttl @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/YYaig1Yo6H— Erin Outley (@ErinOutley) May 31, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Michigan RB Target Donovan Edwards
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is Blake Corum an Instant Impact Player?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Recapping U-M's Offensive Decommits who Didn't Make our 'All-Decommit Team'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Holds Special Meaning for Earl Little, Heavily Recruited son
• Nick Popio, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Examining the Latest 3 Defensive Commitments
---
