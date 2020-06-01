 Michigan Wolverines football recruiting reporter EJ Holland provided an update on RB target Donovan Edwards last night.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"East Bay Traverse City Mi. Doesn’t get any better than catching Lake Trout on a Chamber of Commerce day. #SummerUpNorth"
— U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner on Twitter yesterday after posting beautiful pictures from a boat in Northern Michigan
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Michigan RB Target Donovan Edwards

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is Blake Corum an Instant Impact Player?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Recapping U-M's Offensive Decommits who Didn't Make our 'All-Decommit Team'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Holds Special Meaning for Earl Little, Heavily Recruited son

• Nick Popio, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Examining the Latest 3 Defensive Commitments

{{ article.author_name }}