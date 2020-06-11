News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 11

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan seems like the favorite, but Georgia is in the thick of this race as well. Alabama and Notre Dame aren’t going anywhere either. Edwards isn’t rushing into a decision, so keep an eye on him over the next few months."
— Adam Friedman and Mike Farrell from Rivals.com, on four-star West Bloomfield RB Donovan Edwards

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines ITF Basketball Recruiting EXTRA: U-M Moving On Elites

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: Michigan Will Have A 1,000-Yard Receiver Next Season

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan A Top School For Elite 2022 Recruits

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Recruiting Mailbag: What Is Michigan's Ideal Defensive Line Finish?

Corey Evans, Rivals: Wednesday's Leftovers: Virginia, Harrison Ingram, more

