The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 16
Tweets of the Day:
LET'S GO pic.twitter.com/VMhv4L2MvO— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 15, 2019
We look forward to being back on the diamond Monday vs. @FSUBaseball— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
6 pm CT/ 7 pm ET
Let's #GoBlue | @NCAACWS | #CWS pic.twitter.com/AF1MwBvoAg
The best moments from the Wolverines win over Texas Tech 👇#CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/Wuuk7VFdM1— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 15, 2019
Have fans, will travel. 〽️⚾️ @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/DYCNyopVnX— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 15, 2019
We won our College World Series opener. Check out the highlights. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8dcPbCPX5l— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
Some of our favorite photos from today's @NCAACWS win over Texas Tech 📸https://t.co/N3QUSZD0Yj#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/McEHJ0RTnH— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
#ONTOTHENEXTONE @umichbaseball!!! #GoBlue— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 15, 2019
Big Time win @umichbaseball keep it going in Omaha! Paint it Blue! #GoBlue〽️— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 15, 2019
Congrats boys!!! Great game @umichbaseball !! #GoBlue🔵— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) June 15, 2019
Congrats Coach!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) June 16, 2019
GO BLUE! https://t.co/jlBYwGRJIH
Michigan's Erik Bakich Named National Coach of the Year by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association https://t.co/oGv8435ZcI#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9OeDdLCW3m— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 15, 2019
WOLVERINES WIN!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 15, 2019
Michigan is victorious over Texas Tech, 5-3! #CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/UjyjcyHEwn
Michigan vs. Florida State— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 16, 2019
Monday night. 👀 https://t.co/DiYLku6e2p
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Stun Texas Tech, 5-3, In World Series Opener
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Micah Peavy Wants To Hear More From Juwan Howard
• Dan Hoppen, The Detroit News: 'It's a statement': Michigan opens CWS with win over Texas Tech
• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Erik Bakich, Bo Schembechler, and a Michigan baseball awakening
• Kendall Rogers, D1Baseball.com: Michigan Showcases Impressive Opening Act
