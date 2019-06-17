The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 17
Tweets of the Day:
Yesterday was FUN! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R6EAMp4s3O— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 16, 2019
Highlights: #CWS Michigan - Texas Tech Postgame Report#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VohfzdsdXa— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
Spending Father's Day in Omaha, Neb. is a dream for any college baseball coach. Thank you, #Team153 family and friends for your unwavering love & support as we chase this dream. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qdpbvJs19A— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
(Power high-fives only!) pic.twitter.com/VmoQ7zorSy— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
Sometimes the best signal is "be a dude" #GoBlue #CWS19 pic.twitter.com/U7bYVibecs— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
It’s Father’s Day, so we had to bring the boys to practice 💙 #goblue pic.twitter.com/0Z7hq5Vu2V— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 16, 2019
Video: Michigan Prepares for Florida State #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Vd01d1R7zh— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 17, 2019
Happy Father’s Day, Dads! pic.twitter.com/T651rjnjT7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 16, 2019
Game 1 ✔️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 16, 2019
Checkout the highlights from @umichbaseball's #CWS win against Texas Tech last night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cTVqchlsK7
#OTD in 1953 @umichbaseball won its first College World Series!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 16, 2019
And #OTD in 1962 they won their second national title in a 15-inning thriller. #GoBlue x #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/VVxYGs9jwt
Congrats to @umichwrestling's Adam Coon, Alec Pantaleo and Mason Parris, who have qualified for U.S. world teams at three different levels (Senior, U23, Junior) this spring/summer! 🇺🇸#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CkrFQoHBLv— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 16, 2019
This day is not about ordinary people, it is about special people. #HappyFathersDay to all of you awesome DADs out there. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BFpvYQxojM— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 16, 2019
Thank you for being there, dads.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 16, 2019
On this #FathersDay, let's relive a beautiful moment between father (Tim Hardaway) and son (@umichbball great @T_HardJR). pic.twitter.com/2FHcrydwed
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, U-M's Most Recent 1,000-Yard RBs, & How Each Of Their Replacements Fared
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Several Targets Commit Elsewhere
• Dan Hoppen, The Detroit News: ‘Loose and free’ mentality pays off for Michigan in College World Series
• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Erik Bakich must go through coaching idol to advance at CWS
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook