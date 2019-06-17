I think the main thing is just getting his point across to his team of the important attributes of being a winning team. He’s a guy that’s going to get the most out of his players. He’s a very knowledgeable guy, he coached under a very good coach in Jack Leggett and Tim Corbin, he’s learned from the best and it’s a credit to him to sift through what he liked and maybe some of the things he didn’t like, and that’s the mark of a good coach.

— Florida State head coach Mike Martin on Erik Bakich