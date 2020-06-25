 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Isaiah has been a great example of a young man who has continued to work to grow his game, develop his body and improve his on court decision making.”
— Illinois Wolves program director Mike Mullins on new Michigan commit Isaiah Barnes

Headlines of the day

Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Running Backs in 2020

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Skene Sees Improvement For U-M Offense

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Chicagoland ATH Sebastian Cheeks Talks Michigan, Bond With Brian Jean-Mary

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Mike Smith Is Ready To Impact

Dan Bernstein, Sporting News: We made the epic 2005 college football season even better with a 32-team playoff on 'NCAA Football 06'

{{ article.author_name }}