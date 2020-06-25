TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25
Tweets of the day
Hey @BigTenNetwork is there really ANY doubt?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 24, 2020
In 9 of those 10 years, @JohnBeilein ⤵️
8 NCAA trips
2 Final Fours
2 Title games
3 Elite Eights
3 straight Sweet 16s
2 B1G Tournament 🏆🏆
2 B1G 🏆🏆
oh & survived 🛩 accident & became 〽️🏀 all-time wins leader (278)
🎤 ⬇#GoBlue https://t.co/dtSZFzNsqS
Who should it be? 🤔— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 24, 2020
See our panel's pick at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow.
More #BTNAllDecade ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/hhnjSJBVcr
110% committed‼️ pic.twitter.com/IsM3aAOSbY— IB (@Isaiahbarnes_) June 24, 2020
Michigan LB commit Tyler McLaurin (@TMcLaurin21) rocking the Jumpan M hoodie #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/34y5mzajZW— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 24, 2020
Paul Bunyan stayed home, in style. @CorneliusNation #GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/e3S3jjReTK— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 24, 2020
.@BigTenNetwork names Trey Burke to the All-Decade first team.#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 https://t.co/wXHsIXO6P0— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 24, 2020
Ann Arbor different bro I swear 😭I said the same thing https://t.co/8bK7RGj11Q— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) June 25, 2020
#1 Public University in the US— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 25, 2020
#21 Overall University in the World
A Degree that puts you in an elite network that will open doors and create opportunities of a lifetime!
Take control of your future with a life decision! 〽️https://t.co/PhyHifTwVO https://t.co/LoaDpjLkr9
Really excited to watch these two young men compete...from everything I've heard, they are great additions on and off the floor. #GoBlue https://t.co/u9GO52BLrY— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) June 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Running Backs in 2020
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Skene Sees Improvement For U-M Offense
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Chicagoland ATH Sebastian Cheeks Talks Michigan, Bond With Brian Jean-Mary
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Mike Smith Is Ready To Impact
• Dan Bernstein, Sporting News: We made the epic 2005 college football season even better with a 32-team playoff on 'NCAA Football 06'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook