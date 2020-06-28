TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 28

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 28
Tweets of the day
Our THREE Heisman Trophy Winners. ✊️ pic.twitter.com/Ps2GNpPxwn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 27, 2020
It’s been 1 year since I committed. It’s definitely one of the greatest Decisions I’ve had to make. It’s time to turn up!!〽️ https://t.co/6LtH0hmm8R— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) June 27, 2020
In good hands!🤝 pic.twitter.com/w0QZ47QLoY— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) June 27, 2020
Speed kills— G5 (@gilesjackson__) June 28, 2020
Don’t believe the hype, film don’t lie— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) June 28, 2020
Congrats to my brother @JalenRose ✊🏽 you are changing lives!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) June 27, 2020
I am so proud of your journey ... and ... to be a small part of it is a blessing 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/CvdzCmChaq
5-star @jjmccarthy09 looks to become the first QB from IMG Academy to win Elite 11 MVP since @SheaPatterson_1 did in 2015.— Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) June 27, 2020
The 2021 Michigan commit can rip it with the best of em!
🎥: https://t.co/DGV1k4ICYK pic.twitter.com/kU20bzVyYP
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 4 Most Unbreakable Records In Michigan Football History
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Xavier Worthy
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Recruiting Juice On Top Remaining 2021 Michigan Targets
---
