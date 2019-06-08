The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 8
Tweets of the Day:
WIN!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 8, 2019
Michigan take Game 1 of this best-of-three series vs. UCLA by a 3-2 score.
We play again Saturday at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET#GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha
Let’s Go!#GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/PSd69SRUgL— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 8, 2019
Tonight was our night. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kldfSZXdwe— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 8, 2019
Friday. Afternoon. Vibes. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/RMAJBVQfIe— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 7, 2019
@RamsNFL made it official! #MobSquad pic.twitter.com/JDFGFv6TJl— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) June 7, 2019
I cannot wait to get started on this journey with these guys!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) June 7, 2019
GO BLUE! https://t.co/uszAhPCqWQ
Jack Lint was super 💪 yesterday in his 4th place finish in the decathlon #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JMRVhWgJQ6— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 7, 2019
We are among the last 16 teams playing college baseball this season.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 7, 2019
We didn't come this far just to come this far. #GoBlue 〽️ | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/u0a7Cbehpx
"🥇 1ST TEAM ALL-AMERICA! 🥇— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 8, 2019
After a disqualification upon further review, Taylor McLaughlin will officially finish 4th in the 400m hurdles. It is Michigan's highest finish in the event at #NCAATF since 2013. #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan" pic.twitter.com/HcfIsNIybC
SIX of them. Unbelievable. #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/xG2lG0uE7g— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 7, 2019
We celebrated our 2018 Championship season last night. I’ll never take these moments for granted. From my family to yours, thank you 🙏 ❤️🏈 pic.twitter.com/AUONXc4FE8— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 7, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Juwan Howard's First Full Coaching Staff At Michigan Officially Announced
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line
• Andrew Hussey, Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman Breaks Down The Juwan Howard Hire
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Team Juwan Could Be A Force
• Brandon Brown, Offered Tight End Matt Hibner Ready To Visit, Bond With Sherrone Moore
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook