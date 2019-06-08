News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 8

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Juwan is taking over a situation where yes Michigan has the name back, but the team this year doesn’t look overwhelming by any means,
— Jeff Goodman on Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Juwan Howard's First Full Coaching Staff At Michigan Officially Announced

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line

• Andrew Hussey, Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman Breaks Down The Juwan Howard Hire

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Team Juwan Could Be A Force

• Brandon Brown, Offered Tight End Matt Hibner Ready To Visit, Bond With Sherrone Moore


