The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 8
Tweets of the day
In 2013, Spike Albrecht lit up Louisville for 17 first-half points in the national title game.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) June 7, 2020
Seven years later, he’s joining the Cardinals’ staff as a graduate assistant. https://t.co/geJGFkYbQR
Tune in to Big Ten Network all day tomorrow as it is Michigan Day! We kick things off at 6 a.m and have 🖐 total games featured!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TfF4itvHZq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 7, 2020
Dusted off the golf clubs and was not at all surprised to find a few of these 〽️🏈 tees in my golf bag!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) June 7, 2020
😳🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/TWcERNMYNU
Take advantage of this special June offer on https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68. Sign up for an annual membership for half off ($49.99) and get a $49.50 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop right back. Just enter promo code: Annual2020— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 7, 2020
Sign up here: https://t.co/S1Ltz6HW70 pic.twitter.com/zdvUeKtrkA
Quick exercise from @KieroSmall.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 7, 2020
All you need is some steps! #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/4yQkeAdQQz
Top 10 pic.twitter.com/s7Cz4BUSU2— Jalen Warley (@jjwarley) June 7, 2020
June 8, 2020 Happy Birthday Randy Stark - https://t.co/k5njoEPcdu pic.twitter.com/XEJp438I6a— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 8, 2020
The boy they said wouldn't make it to term, survive birth, live for 2 weeks, survive at all. 100+ surgeries later-here he is. Graduated, raising $$ for nonprofits, public speaking. You are the best of us. Keep being you. Keep going with that empathy, bravery, encouragement & love pic.twitter.com/UXM09zIxdV— Prout Family (@gardens8) June 7, 2020
June 7, 2020
2020 College Football magazine— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) June 7, 2020
Last page goes to press July 7
Limited print edition available only thru office
Not available on newsstands this year
Start shipping pre-orders out of office
on or before July 20 via Priority Mail
You can order right now https://t.co/XBixEEM57t
Planning a quick Detroit run in a few weeks. I had too many coneys last time.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 7, 2020
Where should I make @Balas_Wolverine get me real Detroit pizza from? I've heard some buzz that it's low key up there with Chicago pizza. 👀
9/5/20— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) June 7, 2020
Got some great film of how to and not to defeat a double team! Will be breaking down this down for my next D-Line examples email.— Craig Roh (@craigroh) June 7, 2020
If you want to get this breakdown in your inbox you can sign up for it here: https://t.co/1j1nB1Hw9w pic.twitter.com/QXa4VfYU1O
Four-star WR Cristian Dixon has an interest mix of schools atop his favorites list. @adamgorney does his best to rank the contenders: https://t.co/n0yORtCrRu— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) June 7, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Aidan Hutchinson Lands on Athlon's All-American Squad, More Wolverines Honored
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Will Tschetter Talks U-M Offer
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Rivals100 DT Tywone Malone
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star WR Andre Greene Talks Michigan, Call With Harbaugh
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ten Schools Remain for top-25 Junior Jalen Warley
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook