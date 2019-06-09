The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 9
Tweets of the Day
NO DOUBTER for Joe!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2019
Donovan smashes one to left field and takes the lead 3-1.#RoadToOmaha | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/4vPqIJIVP3
#OTD in 2005 @umichsoftball won the #WCWS!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 8, 2019
Freshman Samantha Findlay basted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to top UCLA, 4-1 in Game 3. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JmcGRyHhzx
That support. Everywhere you go, the Maize & Blue shows up. Having the faithful always around is awesome. Love to see it.” - @KaptinKauf17— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 8, 2019
“We hear them. We hear their chants. We hear their support. We feel it. It’s a tangible thing, so we really appreciate it.” - @ErikBakich pic.twitter.com/abX0cA14uZ
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Several Summer Tidbits
• Austin Fox, ESPN Tabs Michigan Football's Top Tradition As...
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football: Nico Collins, Michael Onwenu Talk Football
---
