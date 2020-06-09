The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 9
Tweets of the day
Jim Harbaugh to John Kolesar to beat the Buckeyes 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/W7XIBsYiho— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 9, 2020
One of the most memorable seasons in school history, the 1997 Wolverines dominated the Big Ten en route to a perfect 12-0 season and a National Championship.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 9, 2020
Big Ten Elite: 1997 Michigan Football is airing NOW on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/mzBRDgQHQ6
That was a dominant win over the Boilermakers. 💪— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 9, 2020
Coming up NOW: the Buckeyes visit The Big House in 1999.
Catch it on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/vEUBF0ng5D
.@CoachJIm4UM leads the Wolverines to a big one vs. Ohio State back in 1985.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 9, 2020
⁰Want to catch the debut showing on @BigTenNetwork?
Come on over now! pic.twitter.com/hXw9zI4P1W
Watch this big play I made on the sideline pic.twitter.com/90VekBoV2J— Due# (@JDue51) June 9, 2020
How many times have you seen Michigan Football play in any stadium? 〽️〽️〽️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 8, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Saddi Washington Talks Livers, More on The Huge Show
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Overload On Michigan Commits Tristan Bounds, Kechaun Bennett
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Opponent Preview: Washington To Begin New Era By Hosting Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Calls Rivals100 Recruit
---
