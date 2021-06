The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 9

"So, I think the biggest thing about Alan Bowman from a Texas Tech standpoint was, ‘what if?’ He showed some really, really good things as a true freshman in 2018, never really recaptured the magic. I don’t know if it was due to injury, coaching staff or what … but we’re all curious to see how he does at Michigan.”"

— RedRaiderSports.com Managing Editor Aaron Dickens on Michigan incoming transfer QB Alan Bowman